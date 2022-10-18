Everything PJ Fleck said on October 17th

Minnesota head Coach PJ Fleck: “Well, I think that right now, I think that Quinn Carroll’s solidified himself as the right tackle. I feel really good about what he’s been able to do.

I think sometimes, like perceptually when you watch a game, you might sit there and say that one game maybe the Offensive line didn’t play particularly well. I thought they played well enough for us to win last week. I’m not saying they dominated, because I think that’s one of the best front seven’s in the Big Ten. And I get to see those things. But I get to also see what we’re doing and why we’re calling it and what we need out of it.

And you go back to Purdue, we didn’t play well at tailback and we missed a lot of holes. And we usually don’t do that.

I’m not saying we’re perfect up front, but that right tackle position, I feel really good where Quinn is and how much better he’s getting. Remember, this is his first quality time playing big time football. He’s got three years total left to really kind of solidify himself as a really good Offensive tackle. But he’s always in there grinding on film, and I mean, he’s in there right now at 10 o’clock in the morning. He’s already in there watching a film on his own.

So I think he’s done a really nice job of getting into that role of getting that significant playing time for the first time and every game I see him just get a little bit better. Now again, we’re playing really good people. And I think sometimes we take that for granted.

Because all right, I’m gonna get on a soapbox for a second. The perception I think from the outside and expectations are very different than internal aspirations. But we don’t beat Purdue, and we don’t beat Illinois. Well, what do those two teams have in common? Well one, we had a chance to beat both of them in the fourth quarter. They’re always tight games with us. And they’re both ranked. So we played a ranked Michigan State team in one of the polls and beat them. And then we come back and play two more now ranked teams that people don’t know how good you are until you go through the season, right?

And we think we’re pretty good. They think they’re pretty good. Something has to give, we didn’t execute and they did in some moments, and they won the football game. But they’re narrow games. Anyone can win those, and those are the two teams that are ranked. Now we come back to play another ranked team.

So I told our team yesterday, I said perceptually from the outside people hear names like Minnesota, and then they hear teams Purdue or Illinois, and they’re ranked. They’re really good football teams. And that’s a credit to what those coaches have done and their programs and their staff.

But that’s what I think from the outside, and that’s why the internal message is way louder than the external because we’re playing really good football teams right now. And we’re gonna play good football teams as we go forward, and we play another ranked team this week. But when you’re playing ranked teams, and you’re playing a really good football team, the execution of what you do and how you do it goes way up. And the margin for error is a lot smaller.

We played really well at Michigan State, and we executed. That is what we’re capable of doing. We showed that and we did that for the first three games. But when we don’t execute, we’re not a superhero. We’re human like everybody else. And when you play really good teams and they execute, you’re gonna get beat. That’s football and we’re learning lessons as we keep going through the season. And we continue to apply that.

But Quinn Carroll is doing a nice job.”