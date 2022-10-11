Everything PJ Fleck said on October 10th

Minnesota head Coach PJ Fleck: “I think it was collective. No pun intended there. But I think it was collective, as when you look at it, Mo (Ibrahim) was a game time decision. You saw him warming up. And you know our doctors, him and our Trainers got together and just said we just don’t feel good about it this week. And we’ll never put Mo in harm’s way, ever…so we made the decision not to play him.

And with the other guys, what I saw was it was one or the other. Either we missed a hole at the running back position, or made a cut too early. Maybe we didn’t trust it enough or we got beat up front. It was one or the other. And anything that could have gone wrong in that game, went wrong. But again, that’s college football.

And what we learned is really good football teams can still find a way to overcome those things. And in past in past years, maybe we’ve been able to overcome those. In some years, we haven’t been able to.

This football team got a chance to see that you’re human. You’re gonna keep fighting human nature, but that’s the hard part about college football is you’ve got to find a way to overcome that human nature piece of that. But it was one or the other. And it just seemed like it never went together.

It was just one of those days, and one thing I say it’s not an excuse. It’s one of those days…but it seemed as you watch the film, every single thing that maybe could have gone wrong, did go wrong. And it was one guy out of the 11. And it was every play. So we weren’t consistent enough as a team collectively, offense, defense or special teams. We missed a field goal too.

It felt like we were constantly chasing them, and when we caught up, there was something else that we made a mistake. I got to give Purdue a lot of credit as they’re a really good football team. But we’ve always had close games with them, and you know it’s going to be close, and we just weren’t able to pull this one out.

You know, to play this week. I do.