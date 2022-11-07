Everything PJ Fleck said on November 7th

Minnesota head Coach PJ Fleck: “Well, right now. I think everybody, and it’s not just the slot receivers, but just receivers in general, in terms of productivity, we need to be more consistent and I think we all understand that and know that.

I think there’s the routine pieces of that, that need to continue to grow and get better. We’re not deep enough. We’re not. We’re not good enough across the board to not make routine plays and think we’re gonna make up for that throughout the entire game. And I think I speak for every head coach that thinks that way.

We don’t have to be perfect, but the routine ones have to be made. We have high standards. That’s why kids are disappointed if they don’t do it. They’re not discouraged or disappointed. But then you look out Yesterday and Everybody’s out there catching balls, doing the routine stuff, doing extra work, doing unrequired stuff. That’s what I love about the team is when they do get a result they respond to it.

But we need to keep being more productive. And we need to keep playing at a really high level and continue to play at a higher level week in and week out. And they know that, as it’s nothing that they don’t know, but we got to Coach them better. We got to get them to be able to do it.

But we also made some incredible plays that kept us in that football game and gave us an opportunity to go win the football game. Daniel Jackson had an outstanding game. And again he’s growing up, as this is the first time being “the guy”. as he went into the year probably being the third. Now we got to have him be a guy, and you don’t get to spring ball to prepare for that mentally. I think is doing a really good job.

I thought Dylan (Wright) came back and responded really well. It’s good to see him get back to his form. But again, the consistency of that has to stay and I know that he’s grown up, he’s maturing, and this is part of that process. And nobody believes in him more than us. And we’ll keep pouring into him, and he’s got a lot of confidence. And I hope he just keeps on that track and getting better.

And then Michael Brown-Stephens made some big plays, but we just got to keep getting those routine ones made. And then when the balls are in the air, people talk about 50/50 balls and I get all that, but we don’t want 50/50, we want 90/10. We want to have that in our favor. And that’s the mentality we want to have and we got to keep developing that with our guys.”