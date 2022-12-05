Everything PJ Fleck said after Minnesota Football’s Pinstripe Bowl announcement

Minnesota head Coach PJ Fleck: ” I think when you look at us, want to be balanced. We threw for over 300 yards, but there’s been plenty of games and you look back to the Michigan State game. That’s really us.

You can go back through every season, and you can see eight of the games are really “us”, and the games that we don’t win, that’s why people try to take you out of your own game plan. They want to make you one dimensional. They want to do take you away from what you do really well and make you just one sided and that’s what hopefully we do to people, and that’s what people are trying to do to us. It’s how you’re gonna win football games.

But I think everybody got a chance to see Athan’s ability. We see it a lot, and we’ve seen it from day one. I’ve told you how good he is, and has the possibility of being, but not the end all be all either. They did a really good job of stopping the run, and making it as one dimensional, but I thought our receivers really stepped up, and ur quarterback played really well. Our tight end played really well.

And again, we were a little bit more by committee, and that’s what we’re gonna have to be. I said that after Michigan State, and then we had some inconsistency with that committee. But if we can be consistent, that’s what we’re capable of doing. It’s just now closing the gap to consistency. So I think you might ask me, What are we missing when we were kind of going through that slide. I just said consistency, routine and consistency. When we have it, we’re pretty good. And if we can get back to those things like you saw against Wisconsin. Even when the run game wasn’t as efficient as possible, we were still able to run the football through throwing it and spreading it around and making the routine plays and doing it consistently.”