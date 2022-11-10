Everything OC Kirk Ciarrocca said prior to Northwestern

Offensive Coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca: “Everything, but just the respect that I have for Coach Fitz and his defensive staff. I know it’s a new defensive coordinator now, but they still play the way Northwestern plays, and they play really hard. They’re really disciplined. They don And when you do that, and you combine that with really good players it’s a hard combination to unfold.

You know where they’re going to be, but they know where you’re going to be too. I always enjoy playing against them because it’s a great challenge. And we haven’t always had a ton of success against them, as we played him all the way back at Western Michigan was the first time I played against him. And when the game was over, I was like, wow, they’re well coached. And that’s only stuck in my head when I look at this defense…we coached with Tim McGarigle at Western Michigan who is their linebackers coach, and spent a lot of time talking about football with him. And so I know how bright he is. And when I watched his linebackers play on film that kind of makes me smile sometimes because of how hard and how they can diagnose things and how quickly they get to their gaps.

So they present a lot of challenges. They play a lot of Quarters coverage, but I think their secondary is very talented. They do a really good job of because really, Quarters coverage in its simplest form is man to man. They have a bunch of wrinkles to it all, but they do a really good job of covering their people and playing man coverage.”