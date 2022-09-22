Everything OC Kirk Ciarrocca said prior to Michigan State

Offensive Coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca: “I want to see them continue to grow with their continuity and communication and trust in each other. But at the same time, I’ve seen them grow in that area in three weeks. I always do.

Honestly like I always say the same thing to OL Coach Brian Callahan every Sunday. And he always agrees as I’m always saying we got to get our pad level down. We got to play lower. Our first steps got to be better, and we have to strike. Don’t lean on them, as we got to strike. We got to improve in those areas, and it’s always the same conversation. And sometimes we’re Laughing about it and sometimes we’re not. But it’s how I always feel about the linemen. So I want to just see them continue to grow.

And I always look at it like this, is I want everything right now. But the truth of the matter is that. I told the other position coaches is when you go to bed at night, and you think about your players in your unit. If they’re improving, then you should sleep well at night because you’re doing everything you can to get them to be the best players they can possibly be. And if they’re meeting you and they’re doing the same thing themselves. I mean, what more do we want?

Of course, if you’re me though, I want it now. I need it now. But you got to take a deep breath sometimes and just look at it and think about it that way. And then you’re making progress and that you’re doing the right things.”