Everything Lisa Bluder said during Iowa’s Media Day

Q The initial thought when you brought in Molly Davis was that she was going to be a backup to Caitlin; it sounds like she’s going to have a bigger role than that. What do you expect to see out of her this year?

LISA BLUDER: Yeah, I’ve been happy with Molly. We did Recruit her as the backup to Caitlin. Okay, now think about how hard that is. You are all-everything for Central Michigan. You competed against Iowa in the NCAA Tournament and had 18 points on us, and then you transfer here knowing that you’re going to back up the point guard, go from playing 35 minutes a game to Backing up, maybe eight minutes a game.

So we told her right up front, this is your No. 1 role, but you’re also going to compete for off-guard minutes.

I’ve been impressed with how well she plays away from the basketball. She’s crafty. She’s deceiving. She’s a smart basketball player. So I’m very, very excited.

I think that’s going to be an X factor that people haven’t figured out with our team yet.

Q The Chemistry of this team has obviously been talked about a lot over the last few years. From that point of view, how is Molly kind of woven into the group?

LISA BLUDER: Yeah, Anytime you bring newcomers in, whether they’re transfers from another program or freshmen, you have to bring them up to speed on the culture of your program. It’s something we talk about, again, all the time. It’s something — we meet every other week and have really a team meeting about team dynamics with a sports psychologist on staff here.

Again, it helps when you have people that are older, that embrace your culture, so that they can pass it along, and at that point when you’re coming in, it’s either like, well, I can’t be a jerk and wreck this — and it feels good. Our gym feels good when you’re there. Our Locker room feels good when you’re in it.

You don’t want to mess that up. You want to be a part of that.

I’m just really happy with the way that our culture gets passed down from year to year.

Q You have shooters on the team; where does Taylor McCabe fit in as far as being a really good outside threat for you? Is she kind of a Melissa Dixon kind of a kid?

LISA BLUDER: Yeah, that’s a good analogy, having her be a Melissa Dixon-type of a player where she’s a knock-down shooter. Yeah, she’s probably not going to do too much damage right now penetrating to the hoop because she is a little bit slight in size, and we’ve got some work on defense. As a freshman, she’s got to work on that. But she has a quick release just like Melissa did. That’s a really good analogy.

Q At one time Caitlin was six for nine from beyond 30 feet. Who does that?

LISA BLUDER: Who keeps track of that? I do not know. I don’t keep track of that.

But sometimes she’s more open from 30 feet than she is from 20.

Q When you look at your defense, what are some of the things that impacted losses? Maybe it’s really hard to tell in practice, but how do you see them coming along in those two areas?

LISA BLUDER: Yeah, we made a big jump last year in defense. We jumped up about 100 spots according to Synergy in our defense. So we got better. That’s encouraging, but we still have a ways to go.

But at the same time, you all know I’m an Offensive coach, and I’m not going to sacrifice my offense completely for defense, and I want to improve defense, and I want to improve rebounding, but I’m not going to do that at the expense of our offense.

We’ll continue to be up tempo in offense. That gives your defense more opportunities to work, right, when you score the ball so quickly like we do.

I see us really focusing on defense in practice, though. I see us competing really hard defensively and them really taking it to heart when they get scored upon.

Rebounding, we need to get better on both ends, offensively and defensively, and I think it’s great when you have areas that you can work on and that you can really identify those areas, and let’s get better at it.

Q Is it more of a Mindset thing, those two factors, more schematics? What do you look to improve specifically in those two areas?

LISA BLUDER: Yeah, last year we tweaked a lot of things in our defense that I think benefitted us. We didn’t do a lot of that this year, tweaking of our defense, that is.

Offense, we’re trying to make Offensive rebounding just a better mindset. I think we shoot the ball so well sometimes on offense, when you’re 20 feet away you think, well, we’re going to make it every time. Well, we don’t make it every time, so we need to get in there and get those second and third opportunities.

It’s just a mentality and a discipline that we have to get better at, and we’re trying to reward that in practice.

Q Do you feel like this team is equipped a little bit more to be a better rebounding team? You get Sharon Goodman back, Addison O’Grady a year older now, Warnock, Hannah Stuelke. Do you think this team in general is built to rebound a little bit better?

LISA BLUDER: I do, and I think the depth at the center position could keep Monika a little fresher, which will help her in that rebounding area. I think Hannah Stuelke is an excellent rebounder, I think Syd is a good rebounder, McKenna has and sometimes she just hasn’t gone to the boards, so we need to make sure she’s always going to the boards.

Q A little bit of a tangent here, but the NCAA is changing the format of the tournament so if you get to the Sweet 16 you’re going to Washington, Oregon, or South Carolina. Just your thoughts about that? It’s obviously not an optimal deal for your fans.

LISA BLUDER: Well, it’s not for the Midwest. I mean, really, and here we have Iowa and Iowa State both ranked in the top 10 and neither one of us, if we make it that far, would have a chance to play in the Midwest, which is kind of sad.

You know, NCAA is trying this to try to get more neutrality within the Sweet 16 because a lot of times those regionals have been right in certain People’s backyards anyway. It’s not like we’ve had a bunch right in the Midwest as it is.

I guess it’s good that we’ll have a neutral place to play those games, more neutral than what it’s been in the past.

Q Do you get the sense that Women’s basketball is growing, knowing the fact that you can get to neutral areas and still get an audience like that?

LISA BLUDER: I hope so. I think Women’s basketball is really growing in viewership and television, attendance at games. We’re seeing it, and I think across the country we’re seeing it.

I hope that is the case that we can really draw to those two Sweet 16 spots.

Q Do you have an update on Ava?

LISA BLUDER: I can’t talk about Ava because she’s not a signed athlete. So I can’t speak on that.

Q Do you anticipate redshirting anyone?

LISA BLUDER: At this point, we don’t, but we haven’t made complete decisions on that. But we’ll seek a medical redshirt for Kylie, but we don’t know about any other additional redshirts.

Q Has there been any talk at all about maybe a fifth year for any of the fourth-year kids?

LISA BLUDER: Yes. We’ve talked about — we’ve had those conversations. I’m not ready to say who’s taking it and who’s not yet, but we’ve had those conversations.

Q How did the injury to Kylie kind of maybe change things for your guard rotation because she did play a lot last year?

LISA BLUDER: She did, she played a lot for us and she was really often the first Perimeter substitution off the bench. That was a loss for us, and she was looking so good this summer. She was playing very well. She put a lot of time into the gym this summer.

My heart just aches for her more than anything else. Anytime that you lose a player to ACL, it’s just like that — it takes away a lot of their identity, a lot of their Joy of being here at Iowa, and I really feel bad about that for her.

She’s doing really well in her recovery, and it does change things. All those players are smart. They can count. They see where they sit now, and a lot of them know that it moved them up a spot.

Q With three ACL Tears in two years, have you been doing anything different in practice to try to prevent that?

LISA BLUDER: You know, we’ve always done things to try to prevent ACL tears, whether it’s in our strength training room, in strengthening the Quads and making sure that they have equal strength between the hamstrings and the quads, also flexibility. So are we doing anything different? Well. But we have always, always worked on trying to maintain the strength and flexibility of our Athletes so that they don’t have these kinds of injuries.

Q Is there anybody that we don’t know about that might be — that’s made a big jump this year, might be a surprise kind of up the ladder depth chart-wise?

LISA BLUDER: I think the biggest surprises will be Molly, because you just don’t know her yet and you haven’t seen her yet.

I think Hannah Stuelke as a freshman will really do some big things for us.

I would have said Kylie here in that question.

I think Syd has done some good — I think Shateah is coming back well from her ACL, as well.

Q Do you have a rotation set yet for the first two or three off the bench, or is that still in progress?

LISA BLUDER: Still in progress. We have a closed exhibition on Saturday against DePaul at DePaul, and I think that’s going to be really good for us to try some different things, so that should be a lot of fun for us.

But we haven’t come up with a set rotation yet, and who knows, those things can change, too, as the year goes on.

Q You said you’re going to DePaul this year. Any reason why —

LISA BLUDER: We’re not playing Creighton? Do I need to explain that? A little bad taste in our mouth, obviously. You know something, DePaul is a great team. They were ranked No. 1 in the country in points per game, playing in the Big East. I called Jim and explained the situation. He was great with it. They totally understood. We’ve been doing that a lot of years, and it was just time for something new and especially after that situation last year.

Q Was it just because of the fact that you played them twice somewhat recently in the NCAA Tournament that that is kind of a downside of playing them at the beginning of the year?

LISA BLUDER: Yeah. I mean, you want to play — in the NCAA Tournament, you’d really like to play people that are unfamiliar with you, and we keep kind of running up against them because they are such a good program. Now, it could happen with DePaul again this year; you never know. They were sent to Iowa State last year. It may not do us that much good. But you’re right, we’ve played them a couple times here.

Q Back to the roster, are you locked into starting the same five you went with last year?

LISA BLUDER: I’m pretty locked in. You know, I’m not going to say completely because we don’t have to open up until November, but right now I don’t see why we wouldn’t start that way.

Q Where does Jada fit in?

LISA BLUDER: Jada fits in at the — really we’ve been trying to play her at the power forward position. We’d like to have her play the 3 and the 4 in time, but again, with freshmen, I don’t like to give them so many roles that they have to learn so much because they’re learning a lot as it is .

Right now we’re kind of focusing on the power forward position for her.