Everything Kirk Ferentz said prior to Matchup with Minnesota

COACH FERENTZ: I’m not a prognostic — whatever you call them — you saw that one coming. A year ago we were pretty young in that group, experience-wise with Zach being the most veteran guy. But the good news is Zach is the only guy who graduated at the end of the year.

We saw those guys improve during the course of the year last year. You fast-forward now, I’m pretty confident that we’re going to have a pretty good group in all three areas. I’ll get to that in a second.

But the guys have kept developing. That’s a good thing. Some were pretty obvious, we knew who John Waggoner was, Joe Evans, the older guys. Noah is really playing well. We felt like we knew who they were.

But then you see a guy like Deontae Craig, who is just quietly climbing the ladder week-to-week, not day to day, but week-to-week.

Lukas Van Ness, had a feeling he might develop into something pretty good. He’s on that path right now. So that’s the fun part. I’d tie that into the linebackers in that those guys, our starters were out last spring. So you get to watch those other guys working with the 1s. And they look a little typical.

No one gives up scores faster than our second defense traditionally. Doesn’t take a long time for the other team to move down the field. When those guys are working with the 1s it’s a little different picture.

And Jay Higgins is another guy I’ll throw out there. He’s doing a great job on special teams and playing really well. That’s not a surprise. Most years he’d be a starter for us right now. He just has a couple guys who are more experienced in front of him.

That’s what you hope to see with a football team as they’re growing, either both in the game field but behind the scenes too during the course of a week.

Q A couple guys (indiscernible) prior watch a little bit (indiscernible) Michigan and Illinois. They played — some said I don’t want to know what’s going on, that game factor. Do you feel a feeling whether the players should pay attention to other outcomes before the game? And do you have the game in the background or anything like that?

COACH FERENTZ: Last thing I really want to do is watch Big Ten football, quite frankly, on Saturdays, only because it’s our bye week. I didn’t watch much of that either, for the reason I don’t want to get emotionally involved with anything.

And usually everybody looks unbeatable to me. If I see four games, there’s eight teams we’re not going to be able to beat this year, that’s usually what I see. But me personally I’d rather keep my thoughts still and just worry about what we’re going to do that day.

I’m not going to tell our guys what to do. But the bottom line is this, I’m pretty sure everybody in the Big Ten wants to win their division. I know this, we’re not going to win six games. It’s as simple as that. The best we can do Saturday is match what Minnesota has already done. They have seven. We’ll try to get our seventh and after that we’ll worry about next week next week.

Q When you recruited Cooper DeJean, was there a point where you were thinking, wow, why aren’t all these programs also chasing him?

COACH FERENTZ: We pretty much make our Minds up for ourselves. We don’t copycat recruit. But you always wonder — and Josey Jewell is another example: Where is everybody?

FCS schools really weren’t knocking the door down. But you have to believe what you see and believe what you feel, too. I think the bottom line probably seeing Cooper play basketball live is the one that really kind of — you just can’t deny what you’re seeing, he’s a really good athlete, super competitive. What we didn’t know is, he’s just a great guy on the football team. Unassuming is not the right word. But he’s not overly impressed with himself. They just try to go out and compete and seem to do everything really well. I’m impressed by a lot of things he does.

Probably the most impressive is he does whatever we ask him to do, he just kind of handles it. He’s not grinding coffee on it at all. I’m sure he is internally. Never would know it. Just goes out and does it.

Q Recruiting has changed so much in the last five, 10 years. How are you guys approaching now with recruits who might be committed to taking visits elsewhere?

COACH FERENTZ: Our guys?

Q Yes.

COACH FERENTZ: There were different cases, individual cases. And just weigh it all out. And ultimately prospects have all the rights, we have none. It’s kind of like the new world.

A guy could be committed to us, and we’ve already experienced that with one member of this class. We chose to take one player at his position; that was his preference. And he pulled the plug, had a change of heart whenever it was. So you move on. You move on.

Bottom line is we’re not — I don’t think the Fate of our program is hinging on one person’s decision. We’ll try to recruit around whatever happens, like you would with an injury, and go from there.

To the point of recruiting changing, most interesting point about Cooper in my opinion, in this day where there are no secrets, Everybody’s got video. In the old days you could hide guys out. He might lose — not lose, but misplace a film so the Coach can’t get it back and share with somebody else. But those days are gone like the past 30 years. That’s the amazing thing. Nobody really tended to attract any attention.

Q You talked about Jack Campbell every other week. As far as his career, is there somebody that comes to mind that you coached that you compare Jack with at that position, or is it just in general?

COACH FERENTZ: He’s a different guy and a different linebacker than the ones we’ve had. And we’ve had some really good ones. He has a different skill set, which is really unusual for a player here, the linebacker to be his size, have this kind of range.

But I think the commonality, the best guys we’ve had in our program, just seems like they all think the right way, take great pride in what they do, and are Humble guys for the most part.

They all have egos, I know that, because they want to be good, and you have to have an ego to be good. They’re all about the team. Put that first. They go out and play. And I think about Jack, he is all about the team. He’s doing it for the right reasons. And, boy, he does it well.

His heart and soul, toes to the head, it’s all about football and what’s best for the team. As a coach, you appreciate that. And if you could measure it in recruiting, it would be a great thing. Most teams that have success have a couple of guys like that setting the tempo for everybody else to try to emulate.

Q You had many preliminary conversations about people using the COVID year, current seniors; are you kind of waiting until the end?

COACH FERENTZ: Not yet. All that stuff will probably be another 10 days or whatever. And we’ll start Surveying all that stuff. But no, not yet.

Q Can you talk a little bit about just the resilience of this team? You guys go to Ohio State, you’re and (inaudible) and then three straight and Big Ten (indiscernible) is back. Insights?

COACH FERENTZ: Let’s go back to the point I made earlier. One thing I wanted the guys to understand. It’s a 12-game schedule. And nobody knows. It was easy to say several years where it was looking pretty gloomy, some good things happened.

Again, it’s so simple. If you give up the fight, then it’s more than predictable what the outcome is going to be. So at least you’ve got to give yourself a chance and give yourself a chance to see what you can do.

And there’s not much you do in life that’s worth doing or feeling good about that you’re not going to have setbacks. It’s just the history of the world.

Edison light bulbs and all that stuff. I think it’s Edison, right? Whatever. Ben Franklin. It’s typical of doing anything well. Usually you’re going to get set back and hopefully learn from it. That’s the key thing. Improve day to day. It’s all day to day.

Q What can you do to establish the run going up against another formidable defensive front?

COACH FERENTZ: We know where they’re going to be. I’m pretty sure of that. I’m sure they’ll have a wrinkle or two. I really admire them. They’re that way in all three phases. They have a clear identity. They’ve morphed into that, and they’ve had great success doing what they do. So I think wrinkle here, wrinkle there, that’s football, but ultimately the game will get decided most likely with the team that’s most solid fundamentally.

The turnover takeaway battle is going to be important. And just handling whatever conditions are out there and expect them to go the whole game. That’s probably what it’s going to come down to.

Q What stood out to me about Kaleb Johnson is, over the last couple of weeks he had the 200-yard game against Purdue and 57 against Wisconsin, you really couldn’t tell a difference based on his attitude. Have you seen that sort of maturity? Is that a big reason why he’s continued to ascend up the top chart in terms of —

COACH FERENTZ: I think so. You go back to the recruiting component, you think you know prospects. You hope you know them. And you don’t know as much as you used to because of the nature of recruiting. Guys were committing earlier and earlier. The thing about Aaron Graves and thank goodness he’s exactly what we thought he was plus better.

But there’s a lot of variables. And then the next thing you don’t know how are they going to handle college. That’s a whole different chapter in their lives. A lot of decisions they’ve got to make they’ve never had to make before and all those kinds of things. But I can’t help but lump the two running backs together to include Jaz with Kaleb.

And going back to summer when I have Ray telling me those guys are passing by his office, 4:45, upbeat, ready to go for a 6:00 workout, not jumping in there a minute before we get going, that type of thing . They get their shoes laced, ready to roll.

Sounds simple, but it’s really unusual for a first year player. They’re upbeat. They like working. They like practicing. They like football. That’s where it all starts. Even this morning, Jaz out here, first time he’s practiced in snow or really seen it and been in it. It was fun to see — it was fresh and new to him. It was kind of fun.

But my point is like both those guys just have good attitudes and they’re thinking the right way and thinking about improving, which young players should be thinking that way. But they don’t always do that.

Q Couldn’t help but notice at the end of the day, when the Trophy was getting carried off the field, that Keagan Johnson was right there with his teammates. He was smiling and as happy as everybody else there. What’s his attitude been like since he’s been out and what kind of teammate is he?

COACH FERENTZ: That’s probably representative of it. And I’ve said it before, I’ll say it forever, as long as I’m in coaching. The worst part about football is injuries. It really is.

And just being out. And if it’s a day, you feel like you’re an outsider if you miss one day. When you’re talking about a series of injuries, it’s been a long, windy road, extremely frustrating.

And so you get the frustration part because you’re not playing. You’re frustrated because you don’t feel like you’re making progress like you want to. And then you’re frustrated because you don’t feel like you’re part of the team even though you are. It’s still not the same you’re not in the huddle. Not in drills, things like that.

It’s a credit to him staying upbeat. All you can do is try to make lemonade out of lemons, I guess, that’s about all you can do. But to try to deny it or say I’m fine. He’s not fine. Nobody is when they’re out. It stinks.

Q Tanner Morgan is a quarterback you know well. But his stats are still kind of up in the air. Are you prepared for seeing for both quarterbacks in the situation, what are you seeing out of the freshman?

COACH FERENTZ: We tried to recruit him. We were very impressed with him. Obviously we were unsuccessful. He’s done a good job. He’s played two, three games now.

My guess it’s not going to change a lot, what he chooses to do. What you do lose is that veteran leadership and also the composure that Tanner Morgan has. He’s a really good quarterback. He’s done a lot of good things in the conference, very experienced. So I guess given the choice, you’d always rather go with the Younger guy, but sometimes watch out what you ask for. Look out there because he’s a good player.