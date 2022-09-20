Everything Kirby Smart said Entering Kent State week

On Carson Beck’s performance this season…

“Yeah, Carson’s done a good job. He’s playing with a lot of confidence. He understands our system. He’s another year in being in the system. And you remember, there’s a point in time where he probably had more reps than Stetson did in terms of volume of work because he took a lot of reps as the two when Stetson took some as the three. So he’s got a lot of work. He’s intelligent. He understands what the defense is doing. He understands his protections. He knows where to go with the ball. He’s accurate. He’s done a nice job with the opportunity he’s been given.”

On finding ways to get Brock Bowers the ball…

“Well, I think the entire Offensive staff takes on that burden. And, you know, he Delegates a lot of presentations just like we do on defense. And each Coach has their area of ​​expertise, whether that be third down, red area, goal line, short yardage, perimeter. I mean, there’s just a lot of facets that go into it. Each guy has to come up with a play. You can imagine each guy in his presentation is trying to get the ball to a playmaker in a few different ways. We’ve got a few of those guys that you got to get touches to. He’s certainly one that I think certainly everyone tries to find ways to get creative. You have to move him around because people know he’s going to be a target.”

On putting emphasis on defensive pressure…

“I don’t know that we’ve put any emphasis on it. I mean, it’s the Evolution of the game. And every quarterback’s different. I mean, there’s quarterbacks that scramble to run, quarterbacks that scramble to throw. What you do behind your pressure is very important. If a quarterback’s scrambling to run, you better have somebody behind the pressure that can get him down. If he’s scrambling to pass, you better have more that can cover and hope that he does that, that he tries to throw the ball. I think everyone is different. And in every Offensive system we play each week, they take a different approach. Some are not going to let you hit their quarterback. At the cost of grounding, at the cost of incompletions, at the cost of the quarterback possibly making a mistake and throwing a pick. Our job is to be disruptive and pressure the quarterback, affect the quarterback. But that doesn’t always equal sack the quarterback, which is, you know, obvious this year, that that’s been tough to do. But I think a lot of people are looking at us defensively in the first two games. Especially, they have to look at last year to determine what they’re going to do this year. Looking at that last year, you’re saying, I’m not going to get sacked, I’m not going to get hit. And they’re trying to protect them by what they do.”