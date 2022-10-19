Everything Kirby Smart said during the Bulldogs’ bye week

On how he feels about the team’s pressure on opposing quarterbacks…

“Yeah, it needs to get better, but we need an opportunity. We did a real hard study on that and did a game-by-game breakdown of snap to throw, and it’s faster than it’s ever been in one of our six or seven game breakdowns before the bye weeks. We’ve played teams that have gotten rid of the ball really, really quickly. I mean, the Auburn game was the only game that was over three seconds per pass and I think that factors in the scrambles, where he would run around with the ball and throw it away. So, there hasn’t been a lot of opportunities, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t do a better job. We’ve studied that really, really hard, in terms of just looking at ourselves, and we’re telling them, ‘Hey, it’s 2.6 seconds that you have to get there by.’ So, you have to get there in 2.6 seconds or you have to affect the throw, and we’ve had several really good Rushes where we affected throws in terms of bull, batting balls. And I’m saying bull as in bull Rush to get someone to the quarterback to affect his throw. But it’s tough to be where we are sack-wise and we’re just not getting a lot of opportunities.”

On Daylen Everette…

“I talk about him a lot when I say it doesn’t seem like he’s a freshman, because I keep thinking back to spring, him being here and all, but he’s a freshman. And sometimes they make freshman mistakes. But, he’s got a composure about him that I really like. He doesn’t let a lot of things affect him. He’s not real emotional. He has the Mindset of a corner that’s going to be a really good player. I don’t know when that’s going to happen, but he’s got quiet confidence, he’s smart, he’s a really tough tackler and he’s continuing to get better. There’s a learning curve that you have to go through. You show me a freshman corner that’s been really successful in our league, and I’ll tell you there’s only been a few that have been top-10 picks, the only two I can think of are Derek Stingley and Patrick Surtain. It’s just hard to do that. He’s getting better. They go against good guys every day at practice.”

On playing against Florida in Jacksonville instead of in home stadiums…

“There’s really quality benefits to both. I get it, you want to make a story, you need a story, everyone wants to talk about it. It’s really not a big debate for me. It’s been made really big by the media, because they’ve made it out to be a really big deal. I enjoy the pageantry of going down there and playing. I enjoyed playing there as a player, I enjoy tradition. I enjoy all those things. When it comes down to it, there’s a very, very basic element of everything that comes back to, number one money and number two, recruiting and getting good players. I firmly believe that we’ll be able to sign better players by having it as a home-and-home because we’ll have more opportunities to get them to campus. But, I also think there’s a financial factor that factors into that, with having the game there, and being able to make more money for the university, possibly, there. You have to weigh both of those and make really good decisions. But, I promise you, I haven’t thought about that one second since the start of the season. And I’m not going to think about it for one second, because I got to worry about coaching our team, and I’m not fighting the fight in the public forum. I’m not fighting the fight for anything. I’m worried about our team and us playing well and how we block and tackle of what plays we call it how we play special teams. That’s just not a priority for me, where that game is right now.”