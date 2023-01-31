Everything Juwan Howard said after Michigan basketball’s loss to Penn State

The Michigan men’s basketball team endured another gut-punch loss Sunday afternoon, as the Wolverines trailed by as many as 32 points in the second half in its eventual 83-61 loss to Penn State. The defeat dropped Michigan to 11-10 on the season, and puts the Wolverines on the brink of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

Following the game, Michigan Coach Juwan Howard met with Reporters in State College to discuss the loss. With help from our Penn State affiliate site, here’s everything he had to say.

Is what went wrong against Penn State

First, I’d start with, you know, it starts with me. As the coach, I did a poor job preparing the group to play and compete out here today. And I’m not taking anything away from what Penn State did, they played phenomenal. They were prepared. Coach (Micah Shrewsberry) told me at the end of the game that, you know, they had three days to prepare for this, and you can see how they showed it. Their performance, their outside shooting. Going into the ball game, this team shoots extremely well at home. Average 41 percent from 3, they also average 11 made threes.

So (we knew) that the shooting was gonna play a role. But you know, there were times where they were uncontested. There were times when they got layups, and that can’t happen. So that’s why I say, you know, it starts with me, I gotta do a better job of preparing us, I will do better to help put our team in a better position than what we show today.

On what was different about Penn State

Like I said earlier, I mean, they had three days to prepare, and they did a great job of preparation. Give credit to Coach Shrewsberry and his staff, and also give credit to their players, what they worked on, and being so dialed in and executing their sets. You know, defensively for us, we didn’t … obviously it started like it the last five minutes or the first half, where that one 3 bounced all the way up? And you just see, like, the timing of that ball. I was like, ‘Okay, please, I beg, please bounce out. Let’s get the rebound.’ And it stayed up there for like, I’ll say three and a half seconds, I was counting, and then it bounced in. And then prior to that they had already made one 3 that bounced in as well. And I’m like, ‘yo, is it one of those days?’

So after that, they just went on a spiral where they just were able to feed from the energy, from the crowd. I turned to Shrewsberry and I started laughing, I’m like, ‘yo, this is what we’re in right now.’ And they knew it. From a passion of being around a lot of basketball and seeing how these young men were competing, it worked in their favor and worked against us. And from there, they just went on a run and didn’t look back.

It’s Hunter Dickinson getting double-teamed

Well, Hunter got some catches in the paint. There was one that was thrown to his ankles, you know, there were also some catches where, you know, he caught it and threw one out, back out to the Perimeter when he should have turned and shot it. But you know, that’s the part of their aggressiveness and reading the game that, as a competitor, we will go back and look at the film. I will go back and show him that, you know, there are ways that he’s being a little unselfish, that he has to be a little bit more selfish when you catch it, especially in the paint.

I expected their double-team, it’s going to happen. It’s going to happen throughout the year. It’s no surprise, every team in the league is going to throw a double-team at him, and our Perimeter players are going to make sure that we find ways to get them in sweet spots where he can catch it and, you know, try to play one-on-one. But he also understands, too, that there will be times where you have to be unselfish and pass the ball on time on target. Without turning it over.

It’s Jett Howard’s return after missing a game to an ankle injury

Well, I mean, I give a lot of credit to our staff, medical staff I’m speaking of. Chris Williams, and others, they’ve been working around the clock and trying to get the young man healthy. And you know, he’s not 100 at all. If it was up to me, they wouldn’t have played this game. He was not going to allow me to let him sit another ballgame like how he sat versus Purdue. It’s no surprise because, me knowing him and knowing my son, his passion for the game of basketball and also how he’s wired to help his team, he’s all … total team guy. When he went out there, with the type of performance that he displayed, it was special. Special players will step up in big time moments, and it was huge. And I know his teammates really appreciate that he came out and played on a bum ankle and not making excuses, but doing wherever he can help a team.

On how he coaches when another team is just having ‘one of those nights’

You always try to stay as positive as you can. But understanding that, knowing that every young man on our team is very proud, ultra competitive, and they care. Overall, we want to make, you know, wherever shot they’re taking, that it’s contested with a hand up without fouling. It just, sometimes in basketball. when they made those two 3s where the ball is bouncing up, you know, I believe in this. That is the basketball gods. So basketball Gods helped in those two 3s for sure. But those other 3s that they made, that was poor planning from the Coach and not doing a good job of making Penn State work for every bucket they got. Because there are a lot of times where they just back-cut layup, drive, back-cut 3. That should never happen that’s on me.

It’s Jalen Pickett

Jalen’s having a great year, and he’s playing extremely well. We’re probably gonna see him again, you never know how the Big Ten Tournament goes. But he’s a special young man and he’s bought into the coaching system, and he’s been extremely effective.

On Penn State’s scoring depth

Oh, it presented a lot of problems. Like I said earlier, with the 3s that were being made and then also the points in the paint. We just didn’t do a good job of stopping them. You know, I will go back and watch a film and I will also go back and look at myself in the mirror and that starts with me. I can do better.