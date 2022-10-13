Everything defensive coordinator Phil Parker said during Wednesday’s availability

Q With Pat, yeah. How is he like those guys, and how is he different, and what kind of —

PHIL PARKER: Very similar to I would say Brett. I categorize him in that thing. Very quiet. Doesn’t say very much. Just goes to work. He understands what you are asking him to do. They work for perfection. That’s what he is trying to do.

Is he the biggest guy? Well. Neither were other guys, right? What he does in his preparation and the way he goes about his business, is he doing it the best he can, and he has done a really good job. That was another guy that I probably forgot to mention that was a guy that’s just your starting safety for the last six games, and he has really done a good job for us.

Q How much does losing Jestin Jacobs kind of impact what you want to do with your defense just because of what he was able to do in space?

PHIL PARKER: It’s hard when you lose a good player. It’s hard for him going through that and for us to be able to do it. The good thing about the way we approached it, we had a lot of guys playing a lot of different positions. We would move the guys around. Campbell used to play outside. You have Benson that played outside. You had Higgins to play outside.

I think, with doing that, that really helped us in the long run right now, not knowing that we’re going to have him out for the rest of the year, but that was a benefit that Coach Wallace thought it was important for him to keep on moving those guys around to make sure they got experience to go out.

It’s hard to go ahead and say, “Hey, you go up there and get in there, now you’re playing this position,” when you were playing a Will back or playing the Mike back. I thought that was very beneficial for us to do that and a lot of times in preseason.

Q Do you ever feel like when your Offensive unit is struggling that you need to take up more of the slack, or do you ever say that to your players? Or do they just internally feel that when they notice that they need to make a play to win the game as opposed to just playing their position?

PHIL PARKER: My thought about the way we coach on defense is we’re looking for perfection on every play. So I don’t care what the score is. I could go off and we could win the game or lose the game. Everything is going to go on to what’s happened to that play and how did you do.

And I’m going to evaluate you on that play: Are you giving me enough effort? Are you giving me hustle? Are you in the right position? Are you making the right communications? Are you making mental mistakes, critical errors, leaving a guy open when you have a man-to-man? Those are the things that we Coach is.

That’s all that we can control what our guys are doing. That’s our job. They all know it. Our job is to go out there and play the best that we can play to our ability. I think they’ve done that.

I see no guys ever sitting there questioning anything that’s going on about — all they do is worry about, hey, you get off the field and get to the bench; Let’s make sure we cover our stuff that we need to cover, and Let’s get it corrected as fast as we can and make sure that we’re giving them enough information to help those guys on the field. That’s the way we look at it.

Q You’ve allowed ten points or less in five games. What’s your kind of evaluation of your defense right now, and how much better can you get? Especially playing some pretty explosive offenses in the second half.

PHIL PARKER: Well, I’m always looking to make sure that they’re playing better than the week before. You start looking at how many points you give up. This many, this many. That really doesn’t matter after a while.

Hey, did you win or did you lose? That’s what it comes down to a little bit to everybody in the outside world. To me it’s the way they go about the game. How good can this team be? You know, you don’t know. Don’t know. I think they still have room to improve to even be better than where we’re at right now.

I think we gave up some cheap explosive plays that might have led into a touchdown or something like that. Obviously, you go all the way back to the Michigan game. You know, there are some things out there that we left on the table that I thought we could have done a better job.

I’m still going to preach to these guys that, hey, we need to play well, and our standard keeps on going up every time you become a better football player, a better game. I want you to play your best game always on the next time.

Q Logan Lee and Terry Roberts went out with injuries last time. Do you think they’ll be back with Ohio State?

PHIL PARKER: I think so. It’s a football game. You get halfway through the year, some of these guys — you look at Terry, possibility of being his last year. I’m sure that he wants to come back. The faster you get back, you only have six more guaranteed. I think guys do what they have to do to get back.

I don’t know exactly what’s going on with both of them, but I’m sure that there’s nothing major.

Q What do you see as the next step for Jack Campbell?

PHIL PARKER: Next step? I think later today we have a position meeting, and I think he is going to be there. I think that’s what you are asking. What is he going to do next? They might in class.

Q Next step of his development.

PHIL PARKER: Jack is — I think what he is he is a unique guy. He is a full-go motor guy all the time. I do not know. We played him a little bit as a money Backer last week.

The kid can do a lot of different things. Just let him keep going out and keep leading. How far can he go? I do not know. I don’t have that vision. If I did, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here as a coach. You know what I mean?

He is doing all the right things that he has to do, and I’m really happy and pleased with the way the leadership is with him and Benson. Really I think we’ve got good leadership all the way across the board, from top to bottom, everywhere in this building.

