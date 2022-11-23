“Everybody’s cooking and football is on TV” | Bills enjoy the festivities of playing on Thanksgiving

The Bills are heading back to Ford Field in Detroit, but this time for the regularly scheduled game against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

“Happy for all the Bills fans that will be at the game, and ones that won’t be at the game that they’ll be able to watch us on television and celebrate a holiday together and watch their team perform,” head Coach Sean McDermott said.

Football fans across the country eagerly wake up on Thanksgiving morning as they wait for the first NFL game of the day – something that players remember about the holiday growing up. And this year, the Bills and Lions have the honor of kicking off the non-stop football action of the day at 12:30 pm

“Growing up, you watch football, you wake up in the morning and it’s the first thing that’s on,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “Everybody’s cooking and football is on TV…. So, it’ll be cool to get in and get out, and get home at night with our families.”

While Thursday marks the third time in the last four seasons that the Bills will have played on Thanksgiving, this will be the first time for 12-year NFL Veteran LB Von Miller.