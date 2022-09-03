Everybody Returns for optimistic T-Birds

[VITALS]

COACH — MARK BASIL (20th season, 128-75)

MARK BASIL (20th season, 128-75) MOLD — George A. Colfati Field, North Branford

— George A. Colfati Field, North Branford PLAYOFF CLASS — S

S CONFERENCE — Pequot Sassacus

Pequot Sassacus 2021 RECORD — 3-6

3-6 STARTERS RETURNING (off/def) — 11/11

[THEY’RE HERE]

TOMMY HANSEN , Soph. RB (5-10, 185)

, Soph. RB (5-10, 185) DOM LANGELLO LB/T (5-10, 212)

LB/T (5-10, 212) TYLER SERENSON , Sr. LB (5-9, 193)

, Sr. LB (5-9, 193) LUCIEN DEPINO Jr. OL/DL (6-3, 255)

Jr. OL/DL (6-3, 255) MASON’S PROVENCHER, Sr. QB (5-9, 172)

[REASON TO CHEER]

Literally everyone’s back, including 14 senior starters who took their lumps last year. Now it’s payback.

[REASON TO FEAR]

Depth is never synonymous with North Branford. It’s a Jenga tower: A key absence or two from collapse.

[OUTLOOK]

Basil, now in his third decade as head coach, doesn’t mince words about this year’s club. “I expect to be very good,” they said. “I think definitely we should be one of those teams talked about.” It’s hard to disagree with everybody — and we mean it everybody — back from last year’s close-but-no-cigar Squad of underclassmen (read: no seniors) that went 3-6.

While those Seniors are the foundation, the T-Birds figure to heavily feature back Tommy Hansen, a sophomore who ran for 556 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman and is now a “stud” sophomore, according to Basil, “He’s a bull. He’s one of the strongest kids on the team. He’s really, really good.”

North Branford scored an average of just 16 points last year. But Hansen, returning quarterback Mason Provencher and the rest of North Branford’s vast returning skill group, including 6-2 receivers, Eric Izzo, Jack Meehan and Elias Defaranos, should benefit more from a Veteran Offensive line. It’s led by 6-3, 255-pound junior Lucian Depino, whom Basil calls one of the league’s best. Senior linebackers Dom Langello and Tyler Serenson form the core of what will be a strong defense. Langello was the leading tackler last season.

North Branford’s optimism will be tested quickly, starting with Rival Valley Regional/Old Lyme in the opener and then Stafford Co-Op and Defending Pequot Sassacus and state Champion Cromwell/Portland back-to-back. A good showing in those games assuredly sets the T-Birds on a Class S playoff course.

[THE BIG GAMES]

VALLEY REGIONAL/OLD LYME, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m

at Stafford/Somers/East Windsor, Sept. 23, 6 p.m

at Cromwell/Portland, Sept. 30, 6 p.m

[2022 SCHEDULE]