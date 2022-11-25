Every team’s song choices in Qatar

England fans aren’t the only ones who will be dancing to ‘Freed From Desire’ when their national team scores at the World Cup. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

DOHA, Qatar – At first glance Blur, BTS, Drake, Dua Lipa, Mase, Mariachi Vargas, Men at Work, Nickelback and Zombie Nation may not appear to have much in common. They are unlikely to appear all together on many music fans’ Spotify playlists. But they are all artists on the official list of songs played when goals are scored at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (US)

Before the tournament began, each national team submitted to FIFA up to two songs to be played over the stadium PA whenever they score. Each entry was vetted by FIFA, but sources have told ESPN that none were blocked from the list due to their lyrical content.



1 Related

Music plays an increasingly prominent role at World Cups, with many songs that get stuck in your head. Walking around Qatar, you hear the Echoes of previous tournaments: K’naan’s “Wavin’ Flag,” synonymous with the 2010 World Cup, is a favorite here, and you can’t Escape Shakira’s “Waka, Waka (This Time For Africa) ” from that same tournament in South Africa.

This year’s official FIFA Fan Festival anthem is Nicki Minaj’s “Tukoh Taka,” but it’s those age-old classics like Gala’s “Freed From Desire” which are the most popular here.





ESPN has obtained a list of all the songs picked by the 32 countries competing in Qatar, bar one: Senegal’s, which is a Bespoke song based around the team’s stars.

The United States have rapper Mase’s “Feel So Good” cued up to be played for their goals, while Belgium live up to their Red Devils nickname by opting for MC Devil’s “Deviltime.”

Elsewhere, there are some traditional, more predictable picks. Australia going for Men at Work’s “Down Under,” while their back-up option is Powderfinger’s “On my Mind.” The exclusion of Aussie rock legends AC/DC is a controversial call.





One of Canada’s options is Drake’s appearance on Meek Mill’s “Going Bad,” but it is Germany who has selected Canadian rockers Nickelback (“When We Stand Together”) as their celebratory tune.

Similarly, Brazil have gone for Escola De Samba’s “Esquentado O Couro,” but the Netherlands’ choice has a similar, more globally familiar flavor: Bellini’s “Samba De Janeiro.”

Expect to hear “Idol” by K-pop icons BTS when South Korea scores. Jung Kook of BTS joined forces with Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi to sing “Dreamers” at the opening ceremony.





For teams like Croatia who haven’t yet scored at the World Cup, they have Anthems by Marko Lasic and Colonia lined up for whenever they break their duck, while Denmark’s choice of “Re Sepp Ten” a song recorded by the 1986 Danish Squad for their World Cup campaign in Mexico of that year, is also yet to be heard.

“Freed from Desire” is the anthem of choice with England, Poland and Switzerland all picking the 1990s dance classic, which was given a new lease of life when Northern Ireland brought their re-worked version “Will Grigg’s On Fire” to the 2016 European Championship.





There are other ’90s throwbacks, too, with France going for Blur’s “Song 2” — a pleasing choice for all of those who heard it while playing EA Sports’ “FIFA: Road to World Cup 98” — and Wales have a pair of chest thumpers in Zombie Nation’s trance banger “Kernkraft 400” alongside “This is Wales” by The Barry Horns, the band named after the 59-cap Welsh midfield legend.

But whichever song is playing as you watch a team celebrate scoring in Qatar, just hope it’s not ruined by the commentator speaking over to say: The VAR is just checking this…”

– World Cup 2022: News and features | Schedule | Squads

FULL PLAYLIST OF FIFA WORLD CUP GOAL MUSIC

Argentina

WOS: “Luz Delito”

Australia

Men at Work: “Down Under”

Powderfinger: “On My Mind”

Belgium

MC Devil: “Deviltime”

Brazil

Escola De Samba: “Esquentado O Couro”

Canada

Northside Benji: “30,000 Feet”

Meek Mill featuring Drake: “Going Bad”

Cameroon

Les Mytheurs: “Mbandjoh”

Costa Rica

Ghandi: “El Otro Gol”

Los Ajenos: “Ole Ole”

Croatia

Marko Lasic: “Srce Vatreno”

Colonia: “Svijet Voli Pobjednike”

Denmark

VM Holdet (the 1986 Danish World Cup team): “Re-Sepp-Ten”

Ecuador

Damiano: “Ecuador, Si Si Puedo”

England

Gala: “Freed from Desire”

Dua Lipa: “One Kiss”

France

Blur: “Song 2”

Germany

Nickelback: “When we stand together”

Ghana

Sarkodie: “Oofeets”

Iran

HM: “Iran1400”

Japan

Ukasuka: “Syori No Emi Wo Kimi To”

Morocco

Hamid Bouchnak: “Allez Allez Maroc”

Mexico

Mariachi Vargas: “Son de La Negra”

Netherlands

Shouse: “Love Tonight”

Bellini: “Samba De Janeiro”

Poland

Piersi: “Balkanica”

Gala: “Freed From Desire”

Portugal

Xutos: “A Minha Casinha”

David Carreira: “Vamos com Tudo”

Qatar

Hena Maak: “Al Majmoua”

Saudi Arabia

Rashad Al Majeb: “Al Saudia”

Senegal

Bespoke song

Serbia

Preko Sveta: “Rasta”

Svetozar Lazovic Gongo: “Uzicko Kolo”

South Korea

BTS: “IDOL”

Trans Fixion: “The Shouts of Red”

Switzerland

Gala: “Freed From Desire”

Tunisia

Adnan Dogru: “Muhammad”

Saber Rabei: “Sidi Mansour”

Uruguay

The La Planta: “Cumbia Pa La Seleccion”

United States

Mase: “Feel So Good”

Wales

Zombie Nation: “Kernkraft 400”

The Barry Horns: “This is Wales”