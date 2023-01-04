Every single NFL team changes its social media logo to show support to Damar Hamlin

Tthey show off support for

Buffalo Bills

player Damar Hamlin continues to multiply through social media. Although there are still no major reports about his health conditionthousands of fans on social media have shown their support in different ways.

And now all NFL teams have joined efforts, sympathies and prayers for the injured Bills safetywho is hospitalized and in critical condition since Yesterday after the hit he received in the first quarter of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Everyone shows the same image, asking for prayers for Damar

Today afternoon, all 32 teams that make up the NFL united in a single effort to pray for Hamlin’s health, and decided to display the same image as their social media logo.

From the Arizona Cardinals to the Washington Commanders, they all have the same image: Hamlin’s number 3, on a blue background -with the official blue of the Bills- and above the Legend “Pray for Damar”.

Even the NFL’s own official social media account joined the joint support and also added that image as its official avatar at this time. In this way, teams, coaches, players and owners are joining the almost worldwide support for the Bills’ second-year safety’s health.

Other Leagues and sports join the support

The NFL and its 32 teams were not the only ones to join in the support. Other teams, from other sports and other leagues have also shown their support for the Bills, Hamlin and his family.

One such team is the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, whose players are supporting Hamlin by wearing white jerseys with the words “Love for 3” and the number 3 in red. Stars such as Russell Wilson, Ciara, Snoop Dog, MC Hammer and several others expressed their support for Hamlin and his family on their social networks.