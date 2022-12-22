Every signee from Hugh Freeze’s 2023 Auburn football recruiting class

It was a multi-pronged effort with three head coaches, but the early work is done on Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class. Hugh Freeze made his mark, adding 18 players so far with a handful of high-profile flips.

Overall, it went better than most expected. Per the 247Sports Composite team rankings, the Tigers produced the No. 19 class overall and eighth in the Southeastern Conference. And while Freeze admitted there’s still room for growth in the transfer portal, most of the signees were confirmed on Wednesday.

Here is the future of Auburn football.

OFFENSE

The quarterback: Hank Brown

Lipscomb (Tenn.), 3-star

Well. 69 QBs

Hugh Freeze never offers a quarterback he hasn’t assessed in person. Good thing he’s watched Brown, a former Liberty commit, extensively.

The skill positions: Daquavious Sorey

Chipley (Fla.), 4-star

Well. 477 nationally, No. 63 WR

The Tigers only added one pass-catcher to start the signing period but made it count with Sorey who’s a playmaker and should be able to get involved in the offense in multiple ways.

The Offensive linemen: Clay Wed

Carrollwood Day (Fla.), 4-star

Well. 411 nationally, No. 28 IOL

At 6-foot-6, 295-pounds, Wedin can use his size and agility to clear the way for Auburn’s ball carriers.

Brady’s Joiner

Auburn, 3-star

Well. 471 nationally, No. 33 IOL

The first commit of the class kept his commitment all year and was an avid recruit for the Tigers. Now, the former two-way trench player provides the line with depth.

Connor Lew

Kennesaw Mountain (Ga.), 3-star

Well. 514 nationally, No. 38 IOL

Freeze identified the 6-foot-3, 280-pound Lew as one of the best high school centers in the country. Lew was a part of the Tigers’ seven flips.

Izavion Miller

Southwest Mississippi Community College, 3-star

Well. 11 JUCO, No. 4 OT

Tapped as a possible early starter by Freeze, Miller is a 6-foot-5, 320-pound people-mover.

Tyler Johnson

Natchitoches Central (La.), 3-star

Well. 688 nationally, No. 53 OT

A former Texas Tech pledge, Johnson has “sleeper” potential if he can pair technique with his 6-foot-6, 300-pound frame.

DEFENSE

The secondary: Kayin Lee

Cedar Grove (Ga.), 4-star

Well. 209 nationally, No. 25 CB

The Tigers had two signing day steals, adding Lee from Ohio State in the afternoon. Lee can be a Lockdown cornerback.

Sylvester Smith

Munford, 4-star

Well. 222 nationally, No. 17 S

Part of Freeze’s job will be to rebuild relationships in Alabama. They took a step forward with that by acquiring Smith, a hard-nosed tackler.

Terrance Love

Langston Hughes (Ga.), 4-star

Well. 275 nationally, No. 24 p

Love recorded 69 tackles and three interceptions while helping his high school team to an undefeated season and state title in the Peach State’s Class 6A.

Colton Hood

Eagles Landing Christian (Ga.), 3-star

Well. 530 nationally, No. 54 CB

A Tigers legacy, Hood Flipped from Michigan State as part of the Tigers’ pre-signing day rush.

JC Hart

Loachapoka, 3-star

Well. 677 nationally, No. 68 CB

Hart figures to be a special teams contributor early with his speed and at cornerback with his ball skills.

The defensive linemen: Keldric Faulk

Highland Home, 4-star

Well. 81 nationally, No. 10 DL

The story of the day for Auburn, Faulk has a high motor and the ability to become an SEC star. He’s the Tigers’ Lone top-100 prospect.

Darron Reed

Carver (Ga.), 4-star

Well. 190 nationally, No. 26 DL

The best signee under interim head Coach Cadillac Williams, Reed is a 6-foot-4, 270-pound force that figures to come off the edge for Freeze and co.

Wilky Denaud

John Carroll (Fla.), 4-star

Well. 398 nationally, No. 48 DL

Arguably the best name in Auburn or Alabama’s signing class, Denaud has the length to be a factor in the run and pass defense.

Brenton Williams

Opelika, 3-star

Well. 778 nationally, No. 73 edge

A big-bodied rusher at 6-foot-4, 245-pounds, Williams is another in-state win.

Quientrail Jamison-Travis

Iowa Western Community College, 3-star

Well. 31 JUCO, No. 5 DL

A byproduct of new position Coach Jeremy Garrett’s recruiting efforts, Auburn hopes Jamison-Travis can be a second-impact lineman in as many years a la Jeffrey M’ba.

Stephen Johnson

Whitewater (Ga.), 3-star

Well. 149 DL

A former Arkansas commit, Johnson is a 6-foot-3, 320-pounder that was one of two SEC flips in one day for Freeze.

Nick Alvarez is a Reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @nick_a_alvarez or email him at [email protected]