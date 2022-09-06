Every overall leak, including LeBron James

NBA 2K23 officially releases on September 9. But to promote the game, they are revealing some of the player rankings on Twitter.

Player rankings are one of the most intriguing aspects of the NBA 2K video game series. I’ve always been fascinated by the process and have spoken to the developers about the formula they use. As such, I’ve paid close attention to what players are ranked for next season.

So far, we have learned about several players, including Devin Booker (who appears on the cover of the game) and LeBron James. There is no official word yet on whether or not musician J. Cole, who is on the cover of the Dreamer Edition, was given a rating for NBA 2K23.

Otherwise, however, below are the ratings that we do know thus far. We will continue to update this post as we learn more!

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 97



Kevin Durant – 96



LeBron James – 96



Nikola Jokic – 96



Stephen Curry – 96



Joel Embiid – 96



Luka Doncic – 95



Kawhi Leonard – 94



Jayson Tatum – 93



And Morant – 93



Jimmy Butler – 93



Devin Booker – 91



Zion Williamson – 87



Tyrese Haliburton – 84



Monte Morris – 79



Paolo Banchero – 78



Jabari Smith – 78



Chet Holmgren – 77



Keegan Murray – 76



Jaden Ivey – 76

