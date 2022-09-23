Every NBA team’s biggest question heading into training camp

The NBA is (almost) back. Over the next week, teams across the league will hold their individual media days with training camp and the preseason to follow.

Safe to say, there are a lot of Looming questions Entering training camp. Has your team addressed all it needed to during the offseason? What concerns remain? To find out, The Athletic asked the Reporters who know the teams best what the biggest question is facing each heading into training camp.

Atlanta Hawks

Can Trae Young and Dejounte Murray co-exist? Let’s be clear. The Hawks were too easy to defend and needed another Offensive Threat to take the pressure off Trae Young and give opponents somebody else to worry about. Murray, who averaged 21 points and nine assists in an All-Star season with the Spurs, should fill that void. But Murray likes to have the ball in his hands, and for this duo to work, Young is going to have to get used to playing without the ball more. Young worked out in the offseason with Stephen Curry’s trainer, presumably on sharpening his catch-and-shoot skills, and has openly welcomed the change. To this point, there’s no reason to think it won’t work. — Jeff Schultz

Boston Celtics

Can they Survive the turmoil? There were already health concerns heading into training camp, but the Celtics are in absolute peril.