Every NBA team represented at the annual UK Basketball Pro Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Each year, Kentucky men’s basketball head Coach John Calipari rolls out the blue carpet for the NBA brass with a pro day. This year, no exception, as every franchise was in Lexington for a look at this new group of Wildcats.

The Joe Craft Center was buzzing and the Wildcats showed their ability, first measuring the max vertical jump where senior forward Jacob Toppin notched a 45-inch vertical.

For sophomore forward Daimion Collins, an extra platform was brought in as he hit the ozone with a 46.5 inch jump.

Players also went through a variety of drills and scrimmaging. Reigning National Player of the year, senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, was running the floor, just as he did a year ago.

Prior to that, Calipari tweeted that redshirt senior guard, CJ Fredrick, would not be participating, as he had “turned his ankle” and was “out for a few days”, but added, “Happy it’s not serious”.

Bad news is CJ Fredrick, who has been playing as well as anyone – making shots, low turnovers, great defensive presence – turned his ankle and is out for a few days. Unfortunately, the Scouts won’t be able to see him and the incredible progress he’s made. Happy it’s not serious! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 9, 2022

Fredrick missed all of last season after a surgery for a hamstring injury in November, but prior to that, he was the nation’s leading returner in career three-point field goal percentage.

The Cats will take the court Friday night as Big Blue Madness tips off at 7:00 PM inside Rupp Arena.

