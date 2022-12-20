Every NBA franchise’s all-time scoring leader

On Monday night, Blazers guard Damian Lillard passed Clyde Drexler as Portland’s all-time scoring leader. Here’s a look at each NBA franchise’s current leader in points.

Atlanta Hawks: Dominique Wilkins (23,292)

The Human Highlight Film averaged 26.4 ppg for the Hawks during his 12 seasons in Atlanta. Wilkins has held the franchise scoring record for nearly three decades, surpassing legendary big man Bob Pettit (20,880) in 1993.

