Every NBA Classic Edition throwback jersey for 2022-2023, ranked

Everything that’s old will eventually become new again in popular culture. This is true of movies, relationships, and of course fashion. While some NBA teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, and San Antonio Spurs have released brand new jerseys for the 2022-2023 season, it’s the teams that have announced they are again wearing their old threads that have garnered more attention.

Fans love a good throwback for a variety of reasons. They can serve as a reminder of a more successful era of the franchise. Often times, they just look cooler than the uniform teams where today. Mostly, the Looming Specter of nostalgia is comforting because it reminds us of a simple time in our lives.

What’s funny is that some of these newly-announced throwback uniforms were widely panned when they were new decades ago. I’m still waiting for the Rockets to bring back their Scottie Pippen/Charles Barkley/Clyde Drexler era uniforms just to see what the reaction would be — because I remember how many people mocked them at the time.

With the offseason still in its dog days, we thought it would be a good time to rank every Classic Edition uniform announced so far for the 2022-2023 season. These takes are all 100 percent accurate and cannot be argued.

10. Los Angeles Lakers Classic Edition Uniform

Before moving to Los Angeles in 1960, the Lakers were based in Minnesota, aka the “Land of 10,000 Lakes.” There isn’t an NBA fan alive that still identifies the franchise with its former home, but it’s still kind of cool to see the franchise hasn’t forgotten where it comes from. These white and blue uniforms remind me quite a bit of UCLA, so there’s still a California touch. At the same time, I’m ranking these last in part because the Lakers normal uniforms are so iconic.

For some franchises, throwbacks feel like a huge improvement over what the team is wearing now. The Lakers are not one of those teams.

9. Golden State Warriors Classic Edition Uniform

Classic Edition | Golden State Warriors Here is a HQ version of the Warriors’ new “Classic Edition” to be worn next season. pic.twitter.com/OWdhWEgL1Q — Casey Vitelli (@caseyvitelli) June 8, 2022

It’s hard to remember now, but the Warriors used to be one of the worst franchises in the NBA. Before Stephen Curry and Co. made their first playoff appearance in 2013, the Warriors went 18 years with only one trip to the Playoffs (in fairness, it was a memorable one). Golden State’s rebirth into a Dynasty has been synonymous with their bright yellow uniforms, and those who just feel right are Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. Of course, that hasn’t stopped the Warriors from digging into their past for these “Run TMC” era throwbacks.

The Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond, and Chris Mullin era was the Warriors’ first memorable core of the modern era, and these uniforms are a nod to their legacy. They are plain but cool. However, we still prefer the current threads to these throwbacks.

8. Milwaukee Bucks Classic Edition Uniform

I have always been in favor of the Bucks bringing back their purple jerseys, but this is another example of a team bringing back a less successful era when they are already in their golden age. Making Giannis wear the jerseys of teams that usually struggled to make it out of the first round just doesn’t feel right.

There is one Bucks throwback that always feels right, though. Bring back the deer!

7. Houston Rockets Classic Edition Uniform

Even hardcore NBA fans might not know the Rockets used to be based in San Diego from 1967-1971. These throwbacks are unique because they aren’t going to trigger nostalgia in the vast majority of fans. Instead, these old jerseys actually feel brand new, in part because the color scheme is so much different than the foundational red the Rockets have been wearing for decades in Houston.

The Rockets are going to be one of the youngest teams in the league next year, so it’s kind of cool to see the players wearing uniforms designed for people who are their grandparents’ age. It is Mostly just really strange to see the Rockets not wearing red. I kind of like it, but I’m confused.

6. San Antonio Spurs Classic Edition Uniform

The Spurs are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, but unfortunately there won’t be many happy moments on the court after trading star guard Dejounte Murray in the offseason. The biggest day of the season for the Spurs will be the NBA Draft lottery, which will make the regular season feel like a slog. At least the fans will have some cool uniforms to look at while San Antonio tanks: the Spurs are bringing back these beauties first made famous by George “The Iceman” Gervin and his teammates in the late late ’70s and early ’80s. I’m still a sucker for an all-black look.

5. Miami Heat Classic Edition Uniform

The Heat are bringing back their uniforms from when they were an expansion team back in 1988-1989. I’m not sure if anyone is longing for the Harold Miner era of the Heat, but there’s a simplicity and an elegance to these uniforms that I’ve always admired. The Heat’s golden era didn’t come for a couple decades later with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, but it’s always nice for a franchise to remember when it came from.

4. Washington Wizards Classic Edition Uniform

All your favorite details are still there — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) August 11, 2022

The Wizards of the JaVale McGee, Nick Young, and Andray Blatche years were one of the most chaotic teams in the modern history of the NBA. That group quickly transitioned to the more successful John Wall-Bradley Beal years, but there’s something about the days of Peak Wizards dysfunction that seems more memorable and more Enduring if you are of a certain age. Today’s Wizards are a little better than those teams, but they sure are a lot more boring. I always loved these Wizards threads back in the day, and still do. Now: when are we getting the gold uniforms back?

3. Phoenix Suns Classic Edition Uniform

For their 30th anniversary, the Suns are bringing back their ’90s uniforms once made famous by Charles Barkley, “Thunder” Dan Majerle, and Kevin Johnson. As a Chicagoan, these uniforms always made me smile because they make me think of John Paxson’s series-clinching three-pointer in the 1993 NBA Finals. Sorry for the reminder, Phoenix.

2. Brooklyn Nets Classic Edition Uniform

Very few players in NBA history have ever looked as cool as Dr. J did when he put on the stars and stripes jersey for the Nets. The franchise may be in Brooklyn now, but the Nets can’t forget one of the best looks in league history. There isn’t much today’s Nets can agree on, but everyone should love these uniforms. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will look sleek in them even if they don’t like their head coach and front office.

1. Detroit Pistons Classic Edition Uniform

If memory serves, no one liked the Pistons teal uniforms when they originally debuted during the Grant Hill era, but I always thought they were awesome. Now that Detroit has one of the most exciting young cores in the league with Cade Cunningham and Jade Ivey, there’s no better time to bring them back. These are perfect throwback uniforms: a big chance from the modern day thread, dated and a little bit goofy, but still super cool.