Every Michigan football player to earn All-American honors in 2022

The final All-American team came out on Wednesday afternoon and Michigan running back Blake Corum became a unanimous All-American in 2022.

Corum was voted first-team by all five organizations: the Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association, the Football Writers Association of America, the Walter Camp Football Foundation, and the Sporting News.

Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi not only won the Rimington Trophy and the Outland Trophy, but he became a Consensus All-American as well. The former Virginia center became a first-team All-American by four out of five organizations, but was on the second-team by the Associated Press.

Jake ‘Money’ Moody became a consensus All-American like Oluwatimi. In order to be labeled as consensus, a player must make three out of five All-American teams and Moody found himself on three of them.

Mike Morris was the fourth and final Michigan player to be named an All-American in 2022.

Here is where the four Wolverines were listed on all five All-American teams.

American Football Coaches Association

First team:

RB: Blake Corum

C: Olu Oluwatimi

Second team:

DL: Mike Morris

Q: Jake Moody

Football Writers Association of America

First team:

RB: Blake Corum

C: Olu Oluwatimi

Second team:

DL: Mike Morris

Walter Camp Football Foundation

First team:

RB: Blake Corum

C: Olu Oluwatimi

Second team:

Q: Jake Moody

Sporting News

First team:

RB: Blake Corum

C: Olu Oluwatimi

Associated Press

First team:

RB: Blake Corum

Second team:

C: Olu Oluwatimi

Q: Jake Moody

