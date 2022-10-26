Every HBCU men’s basketball game against a 2022 NCAA tournament team

The 2022-23 DI men’s basketball season is here and HBCU basketball is back. As HBCU men’s basketball programs prepare for their non-conference slate, many teams will face 2022 NCAA tournament teams. Let’s break down the schedules.

We’ll be taking a look at the 2022 NCAA tournament teams not including conference games against conference representatives in the NCAA tournament. Overall, 43 teams from last year’s tournament (63 percent) play an HBCU in the 2022-23 season. Three of last year’s Final Four teams play HBCUs in the 2022-23 season, with North Carolina standing as the only program of the Quartet that doesn’t.

Jackson State leads all HBCUs playing six games against 2022 NCAA tournament teams. Meanwhile, Tennessee State and Prairie View A&M are the only HBCUs that don’t play a team from last year’s NCAA tournament.

Check out a complete breakdown below.

HBCU’s playing the most 2022 NCAA tournament teams

Well. of Games vs. Tournament team HBCU
6 Jackson State
5 Delaware State, North Carolina A&T, Texas Southern
4 Mississippi Valley State
3 Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman,
Florida A&M, Howard, Morgan State,
Norfolk State, South Carolina State, Southern
2 Alcorn State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Coppin State,
Grambling State, Hampton, North Carolina Central,
1 Maryland-Eastern Shore
0 Tennessee State, Prairie View A&M

Non-HBCU schools from 2022’s NCAA tournament playing the most HBCUs

Well. of games vs. HBCUs 2022 Tournament team
3 Houston, Kentucky, Norfolk State, TCU, Texas Tech
2 Akron, Arizona, Baylor, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa,
Longwood, Texas Southern, UAB, Virginia Tech,
Wisconsin, Yale
1

Alabama, Auburn, Colorado State, Delaware, Duke,
Iowa State, Kansas, LSU, Marquette, Memphis,
Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Richmond,
Rutgers, Saint Mary’s (CA), San Francisco,
Southern California, Tennessee, Texas,
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UCLA, UConn,
Villanova, Wyoming

Conference Breakdown

Conference Well. of Games vs. 2022 TournAMENT Team Well. of games per conf. team
SWAC 36 3.0
MEAC 22 2.75
CAA 7 3.5

HBCUs vs. 2022 NCAA tournament teams by date

date hbcu opponent
Nov. 7 Howard Kentucky
Delaware State Virginia Tech
Alabama State UAB
Bethune-Cookman Iowa
Mississippi Valley State Baylor
Texas Southern San Francisco
Arkansas-Pine Bluff TCU
Nov. 10 Alabama State Southern California
Bethune-Cookman Indiana
Texas Southern Texas Tech
Nov. 11 Norfolk State Baylor
North Carolina A&T Iowa
Southern Arizona
Nov. 13 North Carolina A&T Iowa State
Mississippi Valley State Yale
Nov. 14 Norfolk State UCLA
Delaware State Villanova
Nov. 15 Morgan State Akron
Florida A&M Miami
Southern Saint Mary’s (CA)
Nov. 16 Texas Southern Houston
Nov. 17 South Carolina State Kentucky
Nov. 18 Howard Wyoming
Texas Southern Auburn
Nov. 19 Alabama A&M Norfolk State
Nov. 20 Morgan State Badger State
Delaware State UConn
Howard Yale
Nov. 23 Alcorn State Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Jackson State Michigan
Nov. 25 Jackson State Indiana
Nov. 26 Mississippi Valley State Colorado State
Nov. 28 Texas Southern Kansas
Nov. 29 Norfolk State Houston
December 3 Delaware State Longwood
December 4 Alcorn State Tennessee
December 6 North Carolina Central Marquette
December 7 Delaware State Delaware
December 10 Maryland-Eastern Shore Duke
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Texas
December 11 Jackson State Akron
December 12 North Carolina Central LSU
North Carolina A&T Houston
December 17 North Carolina A&T Texas Southern
Hampton Norfolk State
Alabama A&M Illinois
Grambling State Virginia Tech
Jackson State Texas Tech
December 18 North Carolina A&T Norfolk State
Hampton Texas Southern
Mississippi Valley State TCU
Southern UAB
December 20 South Carolina State Longwood
Jackson State Alabama
December 21 Alabama State Memphis
Florida A&M Kentucky
December 22 Morgan State Arizona
Grambling State Badger State
December 27 South Carolina State Texas Tech
December 28 Coppin State Richmond
December 29 Alabama A&M Ohio State
Bethune-Cookman Illinois
Florida A&M Purdue
December 30 Coppin State Rutgers

