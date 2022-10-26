Every HBCU men’s basketball game against a 2022 NCAA tournament team

The 2022-23 DI men’s basketball season is here and HBCU basketball is back. As HBCU men’s basketball programs prepare for their non-conference slate, many teams will face 2022 NCAA tournament teams. Let’s break down the schedules.

We’ll be taking a look at the 2022 NCAA tournament teams not including conference games against conference representatives in the NCAA tournament. Overall, 43 teams from last year’s tournament (63 percent) play an HBCU in the 2022-23 season. Three of last year’s Final Four teams play HBCUs in the 2022-23 season, with North Carolina standing as the only program of the Quartet that doesn’t.

RANKINGS: See the latest DI basketball rankings

Jackson State leads all HBCUs playing six games against 2022 NCAA tournament teams. Meanwhile, Tennessee State and Prairie View A&M are the only HBCUs that don’t play a team from last year’s NCAA tournament.

Check out a complete breakdown below.

HBCU’s playing the most 2022 NCAA tournament teams

Well. of Games vs. Tournament team HBCU 6 Jackson State 5 Delaware State, North Carolina A&T, Texas Southern 4 Mississippi Valley State 3 Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman,

Florida A&M, Howard, Morgan State,

Norfolk State, South Carolina State, Southern 2 Alcorn State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Coppin State,

Grambling State, Hampton, North Carolina Central, 1 Maryland-Eastern Shore 0 Tennessee State, Prairie View A&M

MARCH MADNESS: NCAA tournament records, facts, history

Non-HBCU schools from 2022’s NCAA tournament playing the most HBCUs

Well. of games vs. HBCUs 2022 Tournament team 3 Houston, Kentucky, Norfolk State, TCU, Texas Tech 2 Akron, Arizona, Baylor, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa,

Longwood, Texas Southern, UAB, Virginia Tech,

Wisconsin, Yale 1 Alabama, Auburn, Colorado State, Delaware, Duke,

Iowa State, Kansas, LSU, Marquette, Memphis,

Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Richmond,

Rutgers, Saint Mary’s (CA), San Francisco,

Southern California, Tennessee, Texas,

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UCLA, UConn,

Villanova, Wyoming

CINDERELLAS: What happened to 8 NCAA tournament Cinderellas

Conference Breakdown

Conference Well. of Games vs. 2022 TournAMENT Team Well. of games per conf. team SWAC 36 3.0 MEAC 22 2.75 CAA 7 3.5

SCOREBOARD: See every men’s basketball score

HBCUs vs. 2022 NCAA tournament teams by date