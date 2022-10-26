Every HBCU men’s basketball game against a 2022 NCAA tournament team
The 2022-23 DI men’s basketball season is here and HBCU basketball is back. As HBCU men’s basketball programs prepare for their non-conference slate, many teams will face 2022 NCAA tournament teams. Let’s break down the schedules.
We’ll be taking a look at the 2022 NCAA tournament teams not including conference games against conference representatives in the NCAA tournament. Overall, 43 teams from last year’s tournament (63 percent) play an HBCU in the 2022-23 season. Three of last year’s Final Four teams play HBCUs in the 2022-23 season, with North Carolina standing as the only program of the Quartet that doesn’t.
Jackson State leads all HBCUs playing six games against 2022 NCAA tournament teams. Meanwhile, Tennessee State and Prairie View A&M are the only HBCUs that don’t play a team from last year’s NCAA tournament.
Check out a complete breakdown below.
HBCU’s playing the most 2022 NCAA tournament teams
|Well. of Games vs. Tournament team
|HBCU
|6
|Jackson State
|5
|Delaware State, North Carolina A&T, Texas Southern
|4
|Mississippi Valley State
|3
|Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman,
Florida A&M, Howard, Morgan State,
Norfolk State, South Carolina State, Southern
|2
|Alcorn State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Coppin State,
Grambling State, Hampton, North Carolina Central,
|1
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|0
|Tennessee State, Prairie View A&M
Non-HBCU schools from 2022’s NCAA tournament playing the most HBCUs
|Well. of games vs. HBCUs
|2022 Tournament team
|3
|Houston, Kentucky, Norfolk State, TCU, Texas Tech
|2
|Akron, Arizona, Baylor, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa,
Longwood, Texas Southern, UAB, Virginia Tech,
Wisconsin, Yale
|1
|
Alabama, Auburn, Colorado State, Delaware, Duke,
Conference Breakdown
|Conference
|Well. of Games vs. 2022 TournAMENT Team
|Well. of games per conf. team
|SWAC
|36
|3.0
|MEAC
|22
|2.75
|CAA
|7
|3.5
HBCUs vs. 2022 NCAA tournament teams by date
|date
|hbcu
|opponent
|Nov. 7
|Howard
|Kentucky
|Delaware State
|Virginia Tech
|Alabama State
|UAB
|Bethune-Cookman
|Iowa
|Mississippi Valley State
|Baylor
|Texas Southern
|San Francisco
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|TCU
|Nov. 10
|Alabama State
|Southern California
|Bethune-Cookman
|Indiana
|Texas Southern
|Texas Tech
|Nov. 11
|Norfolk State
|Baylor
|North Carolina A&T
|Iowa
|Southern
|Arizona
|Nov. 13
|North Carolina A&T
|Iowa State
|Mississippi Valley State
|Yale
|Nov. 14
|Norfolk State
|UCLA
|Delaware State
|Villanova
|Nov. 15
|Morgan State
|Akron
|Florida A&M
|Miami
|Southern
|Saint Mary’s (CA)
|Nov. 16
|Texas Southern
|Houston
|Nov. 17
|South Carolina State
|Kentucky
|Nov. 18
|Howard
|Wyoming
|Texas Southern
|Auburn
|Nov. 19
|Alabama A&M
|Norfolk State
|Nov. 20
|Morgan State
|Badger State
|Delaware State
|UConn
|Howard
|Yale
|Nov. 23
|Alcorn State
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|Jackson State
|Michigan
|Nov. 25
|Jackson State
|Indiana
|Nov. 26
|Mississippi Valley State
|Colorado State
|Nov. 28
|Texas Southern
|Kansas
|Nov. 29
|Norfolk State
|Houston
|December 3
|Delaware State
|Longwood
|December 4
|Alcorn State
|Tennessee
|December 6
|North Carolina Central
|Marquette
|December 7
|Delaware State
|Delaware
|December 10
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|Duke
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Texas
|December 11
|Jackson State
|Akron
|December 12
|North Carolina Central
|LSU
|North Carolina A&T
|Houston
|December 17
|North Carolina A&T
|Texas Southern
|Hampton
|Norfolk State
|Alabama A&M
|Illinois
|Grambling State
|Virginia Tech
|Jackson State
|Texas Tech
|December 18
|North Carolina A&T
|Norfolk State
|Hampton
|Texas Southern
|Mississippi Valley State
|TCU
|Southern
|UAB
|December 20
|South Carolina State
|Longwood
|Jackson State
|Alabama
|December 21
|Alabama State
|Memphis
|Florida A&M
|Kentucky
|December 22
|Morgan State
|Arizona
|Grambling State
|Badger State
|December 27
|South Carolina State
|Texas Tech
|December 28
|Coppin State
|Richmond
|December 29
|Alabama A&M
|Ohio State
|Bethune-Cookman
|Illinois
|Florida A&M
|Purdue
|December 30
|Coppin State
|Rutgers