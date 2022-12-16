Every goal so far this season!

City’s season resumes next Thursday with a Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s men last played almost six weeks ago and will step up preparations for the second part of the campaign with a friendly against Girona at the Academy Stadium on Saturday 17 December (kick-off 1pm UK).

So, what better way to get back in the mood for the thrills and spills that lie ahead than looking back at every goal we’ve scored so far this season?

There have been some Spectacular strikes, Fantastic team efforts and a bagful of Erling Haaland goals.

It’s all about to start again, so Let’s light the blue touch paper, sit back and enjoy all the goals of 2022/23 to date on the video above…

