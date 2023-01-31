Every game for every team in 2023

The Big 12 released its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday, giving fans their road map for the new-look league after a little bit of a delay added mystery to the reveal.

The Big 12 welcomes in BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the club this year while Texas and Oklahoma are on the way out — ostensibly in 2025, but with frequent Rumors that their split could come a season sooner — so this may be the last time we get to see the Longhorns and Sooners in this lineup.

The league schedule begins on Sept. 16, with TCU hosting Houston, the first time the two old Southwest Conference rivals have met since 2007.

“I would like to thank our fans for their Patience Awaiting this historic schedule,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said. “Given its importance, the complexities of weaving in four new schools, adding a third time zone and ensuring alignment with key stakeholders, we were very deliberate with its development.”

With the new teams, the league says it will continue to play nine league contests with no divisions. The top two finishers by conference win percentage in the regular season standings will meet in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

But before the new conference schedule kicks in, there are some marquee nonconference games to kick off the season, including West Virginia traveling to Penn State in Week 1 before hosting Pitt in the renewed Backyard Brawl on Sept. 16. Texas travels to Alabama on Sept. 9, the same day Oregon travels to Texas Tech and Baylor hosts Utah, the back-to-back Pac-12 champs. Colorado will kick off the Coach Prime era under Deion Sanders with a road trip to TCU in Week 1, seeking to have the kind of first-year turnaround in Boulder that Sonny Dykes engineered last year in Fort Worth.

Here are each team’s schedules, along with some key questions they raise.

Games we’re most looking forward to?

You can’t start this list without Texas playing Oklahoma during the State Fair of Texas in Dallas on Oct. 7. While there was intrigue on if the league would ever consider sticking it to the Horns and Sooners and scheduling their game at some other point, it’s a historic rivalry that’s a key asset to the league. So with that being a given, let’s look elsewhere. The addition of Houston back to the league means every Matchup against an old state SWC Rival will be a little pettier and with a little added heat. Texas’ trip to Houston on Oct. 21 will be one the Cougars will be circling, looking for their first win against Texas since 1991. Similarly, Oklahoma State will be hosting Oklahoma on Nov. 4 in what could turn out to be the last Bedlam matchup.

On a pure football level, there is intrigue in Cincinnati’s first Big 12 game, when the Bearcats, under new Coach Scott Satterfield, who replaced the Wisconsin-bound Luke Fickell, host Oklahoma, which is coming off a 6-7 season in Brent Venables ‘ first year. TCU — which rode a Magical season all the way to the national Championship game and is seeking to establish staying power — gets a Thursday night Showdown in Lubbock against Texas Tech before a marquee Matchup with Oklahoma the Friday after Thanksgiving to end the season.

The defending league champs, Kansas State, will host the Horned Frogs on Oct. 21, after the two teams played two Incredible games in 2022, a 38-28 TCU win in Fort Worth and a 31-28 K-State win in the Big 12 Championship game.

Who are the winners and losers?

Winner: Kansas State seemed to get its respect, kicking off the league schedule at home for the first time since 2017 with a game against UCF on Sept. 23. The Wildcats will also host Houston, meaning they won’t be traveling to any of the new teams’ stadiums this season.

Loser: Oklahoma begins Big 12 play with a road trip to Cincinnati, and wraps up the season with its first-ever trip to BYU on Nov. 18 before hosting TCU. The Sooners have one of the most unfamiliar schedules, and won’t play Kansas State or Baylor this season.

Winner: Baylor plays a school-record eight home games this season, with its first four matchups at McLane Stadium, including Texas on Sept. 23. The Bears only leave the state of Texas for road games at UCF, Cincinnati and Kansas State.

Loser: Iowa State has a tough closing slate, finishing with a Nov. 11 trip to Provo for its first Matchup against BYU since 1974, before hosting Texas on Nov. 18 and then traveling to Kansas State on Nov. 25.

What’s at stake for fans of the new teams?

Houston, which was left out of the Big 12 after the SWC dissolved, gets in with perhaps one last shot at Texas and Oklahoma. The Cougars play their first seven games in Texas and replace American Athletic Conference teams like Temple, Navy and East Carolina on the schedule with Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU, which will be a boost for fans.

BYU, which played two tight games with Baylor the past two years, misses the Bears now that the teams are conference rivals. But the home game against Oklahoma will be a hot ticket in Provo. Cougars fans will also get the benefit of Texas Tech’s first-ever game in Utah while watching an exciting offense that was influenced heavily by legendary BYU Coach LaVell Edwards.

Cincinnati faces all three fellow newcomers, helping to lay down the foundation for future rivalries, with a home game against UCF and road trips to BYU and Houston. The Sept. 23 home game against Oklahoma could be one of the hottest tickets in Nippert Stadium history.

UCF appears to avoid the riskiest of the cold-weather road trips, with two November home games against Oklahoma State and Houston in Orlando, and one road game against Texas Tech. The Knights don’t play Texas this season, but will have tough road contests against Kansas State and Oklahoma.

Sept. 2: Texas State

Sept. 9: Utah

Sept. 16: Long Island

Sept. 23: Texas

Sept. 30: at UCF

October 7: Texas Tech

October 14: Open

October 21: at Cincinnati

October 28: Iowa State

Nov. 4: Houston

Nov. 11: at Kansas State

Nov. 18: at TCU

Nov. 25: West Virginia

Sept. 2: Sam Houston

Sept. 9: Southern Utah

Sept. 16: at Arkansas

Sept. 23: at Kansas

Sept. 29: Cincinnati

October 7: Open

October 14: at TCU

October 21: Texas Tech

October 28: at Texas

Nov. 4: at West Virginia

Nov. 11: Iowa State

Nov. 18: Oklahoma

Nov. 25: at Oklahoma State

Sept. 2: Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 9: at Pitt

Sept. 16: Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 23: Oklahoma

Sept. 29: at BYU

October 7: Open

October 14: Iowa State

October 21: Baylor

October 28: at Oklahoma State

Nov. 4: UCF

Nov. 11: at Houston

Nov. 18: at West Virginia

Nov. 25: Kansas

Sept. 2: UTSA

Sept. 9: at Rice

Sept. 16: TCU

Sept. 23: Sam Houston

Sept. 30: at Texas Tech

October 7: Open

October 12: West Virginia

October 21: Texas

October 28: at Kansas State

Nov. 4: at Baylor

Nov. 11: Cincinnati

Nov. 18: Oklahoma State

Nov. 25: at UCF

Sept. 2: Northern Iowa

Sept. 9: Iowa

Sept. 16: at Ohio

Sept. 23: Oklahoma State

Sept. 30: at Oklahoma

October 7: TCU

October 14: at Cincinnati

October 21: Open

October 28: at Baylor

Nov. 4: Kansas

Nov. 11: at BYU

Nov. 18: Texas

Nov. 25: at Kansas State

Sept. 2: Missouri State

Sept. 9: Illinois

Sept. 16: at Nevada

Sept. 23: BYU

Sept. 30: at Texas

October 7: UCF

October 14: at Oklahoma State

October 21: Open

October 28: Oklahoma

Nov. 4: at Iowa State

Nov. 11: Texas Tech

Nov. 18: Kansas State

Nov. 25: at Cincinnati

Sept. 2: Southeast Missouri

Sept. 9: Troy

Sept. 16: at Missouri

Sept. 23: UCF

Sept. 30: Open

October 6: at Oklahoma State

October 14: at Texas Tech

October 21: TCU

October 28: Houston

Nov. 4: at Texas

Nov. 11: Baylor

Nov. 18: at Kansas

Nov. 25: Iowa State

Sept. 2: Arkansas State

Sept. 9: SMU

Sept. 16: at Tulsa

Sept. 23: at Cincinnati

Sept. 30: Iowa State

October 7: Texas (Dallas)

October 14: Open

October 21: UCF

October 28: at Kansas

Nov. 4: at Oklahoma State

Nov. 11: West Virginia

Nov. 18: at BYU

Nov. 25: TCU

Sept. 2: Central Arkansas

Sept. 9: at Arizona State

Sept. 16: South Alabama

Sept. 23: at Iowa State

Sept. 30: Open

October 6: Kansas State

October 14: Kansas

October 21: at West Virginia

October 28: Cincinnati

Nov. 4: Oklahoma

Nov. 11: at UCF

Nov. 18: at Houston

Nov. 25: BYU

·Sept. 2: Colorado

Sept. 9: Nicholls

Sept. 16: at Houston

Sept. 23: SMU

Sept. 30: West Virginia

October 7: at Iowa State

October 14: BYU

October 21: at Kansas State

October 28: Open

Nov. 2: at Texas Tech

Nov. 11: Texas

Nov. 18: Baylor

Nov. 24: at Oklahoma

Sept. 2: Rice

Sept. 9: at Alabama

Sept. 16: Wyoming

Sept. 23: at Baylor

Sept. 30: Kansas

October 7: Oklahoma (Dallas)

October 14: Open

October 21: at Houston

October 28: BYU

Nov. 4: Kansas State

Nov. 11: at TCU

Nov. 18: at Iowa State

Nov. 24: Texas Tech

Sept. 2: at Wyoming

Sept. 9: Oregon

Sept. 16: Tarleton State

Sept. 23: at West Virginia

Sept. 30: Houston

October 7: at Baylor

October 14: Kansas State

October 21: at BYU

October 28: Open

Nov. 4: TCU

Nov. 11: at Kansas

Nov. 18: UCF

Nov. 24: at Texas

August 31: Kent State

Sept. 9: at Boise State

Sept. 16: Villanova

Sept. 23: at Kansas State

Sept. 30: Baylor

October 7: at Kansas

October 14: Open

October 21: at Oklahoma

October 28: West Virginia

Nov. 4: at Cincinnati

Nov. 11: Oklahoma State

Nov. 18: at Texas Tech

Nov. 25: Houston

Sept. 2: at Penn State

Sept. 9: Duquesne

Sept. 16: Pitt

Sept. 23: Texas Tech

Sept. 30: at TCU

October 7: Open

October 12: at Houston

October 21: Oklahoma State

October 28: at UCF

Nov. 4: BYU

Nov. 11: at Oklahoma

Nov. 18: Cincinnati

Nov. 25: at Baylor