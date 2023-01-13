Every former Dallas-area high school football player is on the roster of an NFL playoff team
The NFL Playoffs are finally here.
With its reputation for producing some of the best football players in the country, it is no surprise that Texas high school football once again has its fingerprints on every single NFL team in the postseason. Narrow the parameters just a bit, and focus on just the Dallas-area products and the impact is nonetheless impressive.
Across all 14 playoff teams there are 40 players from the Dallas area in the postseason. They’re pretty spread out too, as 32 Dallas-area schools have at least one player on the roster of a playoff team.
Below you’ll find a list of every former Dallas-area athlete (some of whom are injured) on the roster of an NFL playoff team:
Bengals
Hakeem Adeniji, OT—Garland
Wild-card round: Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) – Sun. at 7:15pm ET on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock
Bills
Cole Beasley, WR—Little Elm
Jared Mayden, S – Sachse
Von Miller, LB – DeSoto (IR)
Wild-card round: Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) – Sun. at Noon is CBS, Paramount+
Chargers
Chase Daniel, QB—Southlake Carroll
Jalen Guyton, WR – Allen (IR)
Wild-card round: Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4) – Sat. at 7:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock
Chiefs
Nick Bolton, LB—Frisco Lone Star
Shane Buechele, QB—Arlington Lamar
Ronald Jones II, RB—McKinney North
Wild-card round: BYE
Cowboys
Tyler Smith, OL – North Crowley
Wild-card round: Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) – Mon. at 7:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Dolphins
Samuel Eguavoen, LB – Garland Lakeview Centennial
Erik Ezukanma, WR – Keller Timber Creek
Kader Kohou, CB – Euless Trinity
Greg Little, OT—Allen
Verone McKinley III, S—Hebron
Connor Williams, OL – Coppell
Wild-card round: Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) – Sun. at Noon is CBS, Paramount+
Eagles
Kyron Johnson, LB—Arlington Lamar
Milton Williams, DT—Crowley
Wild-card round: BYE
49er
Jake Brendel, OL – Plano East
Tashaun Gipson, S—Kimball
Danny Gray, WR—Madison
Charles Omenihu, DL— Rowlett
Hassan Ridgeway, DL – Mansfield (IR)
Wild-card round: Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2) – Sat. at 3:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
Giants
Jack Anderson, G—Frisco
Wild-card round: Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) – Sun. at 3:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
Jaguars
Ross Matiscik, LS – McKinney Boyd
Roy Robertson-Harris, DL—South Grand Prairie
Wild-card round: Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4) – Sat. at 7:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock
Ravens
Justin Madubuike, DT – McKinney North
James Proche, WR—DeSoto
Brandon Stephens, DB—Plano
Tylan Wallace, WR – Fort Worth South Hills
Devin Duvernay, WR – Sachse (IR)
Wild-card round: Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) – Sun. at 7:15pm ET on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock
Seahawks
Myles Adams, DT – Mansfield Summitt
Tariq Woolen, CB – FW Arlington Heights
Jamal Adams, SS – Hebron (IR)
Marquise Goodwin, WR – Rowlett (IR)
Wild-card round: Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2) – Sat. at 3:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
Vikings
Ed Ingram, LB—DeSoto
Kene Nwangwu, RB – Frisco Heritage
Jalen Reagor, WR—Waxahachie
Lewis Cine, S – Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (IR)
Akayleb Evans, CB – McKinney (IR)
Wild-card round: Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) – Sun. at 3:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
