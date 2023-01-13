Every former Dallas-area high school football player is on the roster of an NFL playoff team

The NFL Playoffs are finally here.

With its reputation for producing some of the best football players in the country, it is no surprise that Texas high school football once again has its fingerprints on every single NFL team in the postseason. Narrow the parameters just a bit, and focus on just the Dallas-area products and the impact is nonetheless impressive.

Across all 14 playoff teams there are 40 players from the Dallas area in the postseason. They’re pretty spread out too, as 32 Dallas-area schools have at least one player on the roster of a playoff team.

Below you’ll find a list of every former Dallas-area athlete (some of whom are injured) on the roster of an NFL playoff team:

Bengals

Hakeem Adeniji, OT—Garland

Wild-card round: Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) – Sun. at 7:15pm ET on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock

Bills

Cole Beasley, WR—Little Elm

Jared Mayden, S – Sachse

Von Miller, LB – DeSoto (IR)

Wild-card round: Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) – Sun. at Noon is CBS, Paramount+

Chargers

Chase Daniel, QB—Southlake Carroll

Jalen Guyton, WR – Allen (IR)

Wild-card round: Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4) – Sat. at 7:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock

Chiefs

Nick Bolton, LB—Frisco Lone Star

Shane Buechele, QB—Arlington Lamar

Ronald Jones II, RB—McKinney North

Wild-card round: BYE

Dallas Cowboys Offensive tackle Tyler Smith (73) during warmup at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Lola Gomez / Staff Photographer)

Cowboys

Tyler Smith, OL – North Crowley

Wild-card round: Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) – Mon. at 7:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Dolphins

Samuel Eguavoen, LB – Garland Lakeview Centennial

Erik Ezukanma, WR – Keller Timber Creek

Kader Kohou, CB – Euless Trinity

Greg Little, OT—Allen

Verone McKinley III, S—Hebron

Connor Williams, OL – Coppell

Wild-card round: Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) – Sun. at Noon is CBS, Paramount+

Eagles

Kyron Johnson, LB—Arlington Lamar

Milton Williams, DT—Crowley

Wild-card round: BYE

49er

Jake Brendel, OL – Plano East

Tashaun Gipson, S—Kimball

Danny Gray, WR—Madison

Charles Omenihu, DL— Rowlett

Hassan Ridgeway, DL – Mansfield (IR)

Wild-card round: Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2) – Sat. at 3:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes

Giants

Jack Anderson, G—Frisco

Wild-card round: Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) – Sun. at 3:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes

Jaguars

Ross Matiscik, LS – McKinney Boyd

Roy Robertson-Harris, DL—South Grand Prairie

Wild-card round: Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4) – Sat. at 7:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (92) gestures to the crowd during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Ravens

Justin Madubuike, DT – McKinney North

James Proche, WR—DeSoto

Brandon Stephens, DB—Plano

Tylan Wallace, WR – Fort Worth South Hills

Devin Duvernay, WR – Sachse (IR)

Wild-card round: Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) – Sun. at 7:15pm ET on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock

Seahawks

Myles Adams, DT – Mansfield Summitt

Tariq Woolen, CB – FW Arlington Heights

Jamal Adams, SS – Hebron (IR)

Marquise Goodwin, WR – Rowlett (IR)

Wild-card round: Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2) – Sat. at 3:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes

Vikings

Ed Ingram, LB—DeSoto

Kene Nwangwu, RB – Frisco Heritage

Jalen Reagor, WR—Waxahachie

Lewis Cine, S – Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (IR)

Akayleb Evans, CB – McKinney (IR)

Wild-card round: Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) – Sun. at 3:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes

