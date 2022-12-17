Every first-round pick for the 2023 class
With the Bowl season set to kick off, we are one step closer to the 2023 NFL draft. There is plenty of action still to come that will decide the placement for the players listed in this mock draft.
The order of the draft was based on records and the strength of the schedule. As always the quarterbacks will take center stage with three coming from the SEC.
On the defensive side of the ball, there are plenty of pass rushers who can make an immediate impact on their new team.
Check out our first mock draft for the 2023 NFL draft, plenty could change in the coming months.
Bryce Young, QB: Alabama
The Houston Texans need to address the quarterback position and this is no shot at Davis Mills. Young is the most pro-ready quarterback and the team needs a boost offensively.
Jalen Carter, DL: Georgia
There are plenty of needs in the Pacific Northwest, but none bigger than getting a defensive playmaker in the trenches. Jalen Carter would help upgrade the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive line.
Will Anderson, Edge: Alabama
The Chicago Bears need to address their pass-rushing needs and Will Anderson is ripe for the taking. The defense traded away Robert Quinn, and with a top-three selection Anderson can show off his Arsenal against NFC North quarterbacks.
CJ Stroud, Quarterback: Ohio State
The Detroit Lions can upgrade the quarterback position with Stroud and they still have another first-round pick to address other areas of need. With Jared Goff on the roster, Stroud doesn’t have to be pushed into action and the staff can bring him up to speed.
Kelee Ringo, Cornerback: Georgia
One of the Philadelphia Eagles’ top needs is on the boundary and they can make an immediate splash with Kelee Ringo. With the number of top receivers in the NFC East, his addition could help slow down these offenses.
Peter Skoronski, Offensive Tackle: Northwestern
The Arizona Cardinals need to upgrade their Offensive line at multiple spots so Landing one of the top tackles at pick No. 6 is a massive win for the team. Skoronksi will help protect Kyler Murray when he returns from the ACL tear.
Anthony Richardson, Quarterback: Florida
The Colts have tried a variety of trades to fill their quarterback position. Rather than going that route, they could take a dual-threat weapon in the Gators’ Anthony Richardson.
Paris Johnson Jr, Offensive Tackle: Ohio State
The Las Vegas Raiders have an opportunity to upgrade their Offensive line despite the needs they have on the defensive side of the ball. Johnson will help pave the way in the run game as well as project Derek Carr.
Will Levis, Quarterback: Kentucky
The Carolina Panthers have tried to address the quarterback position in multiple ways, they may need to use a first-round selection. Here we have the Panthers going with Will Levis of Kentucky to round out our quarterback selections in round one.
Tyree Wilson, Edge: Texas Tech
The Atlanta Falcons need to address their defense and a lack of a pass rush. Wilson is among the top pass rushers in the country with a pass rush win rate of 22%. His size and athleticism will allow him to win against NFL tackles.
Michael Mayer, Tight End: Notre Dame
The Jacksonville Jaguars need to add an Offensive Weapon for Trevor Lawrence, adding the nation’s top tight end would certainly do that. Mayer can play in-line tight end or line up as a big slot receiver.
O’Cyrus Torrence, Offensive Guard: Florida
The Texans went quarterback at the top of the draft and now they can address protecting their franchise leader with Torrence. His addition will also allow Dameon Peirce to have holes in the run game.
Myles Murphy, Edge: Clemson
The Pittsburgh Steelers could go in plenty of directions with this selection, but beefing up their defensive line is among the priorities. Murphy could easily go in the top 10, which makes this a bargain for the team.
We all know what the Green Bay Packers need, playmakers. Why not take a shot with the 2021 Biletnikoff Award Winner Jordan Addison? He put up massive numbers in two different systems and playing with a veteran quarterback in his rookie year would help his development. Not to mention the Packers are likely to lose a receiver or two this offseason.
Joey Porter Jr., Cornerback: Penn State
The Lions went after a quarterback with their first pick, but we look at the defensive side of the ball with Joey Porter Jr. He can serve the role of a hybrid safety-nickel corner at the next level. Seems like a win-win for the Lions in round one.
Bryan Bresee, Defensive Tackle: Clemson
The Los Angeles Chargers could use some help on the Offensive side of the ball, but you can’t go wrong beefing up the interior of the defensive line. Jerry Tillery was waived earlier this season and Bresee can help make an impact on the defense.
Brian Branch, Defensive Back: Alabama
After taking a defensive lineman with the No. 2 pick, the Seahawks couple that with another SEC defender in Brian Branch. He gives them some position flexibility as the defensive back who can play a variety of roles from coverage to being a box defender.
Broderick Jones, Offensive Tackle: Georgia
The New York Jets aren’t exactly set at quarterback, but one thing they need to do is upgrade the Offensive tackle position. If the team worries about the health of their bookend blockers, then adding Jones would give them a jumpstart. They head into the CFP with a total of eight pressures allowed in 399 pass sets.
Christian Gonzalez, Cornerback: Oregon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can address a pressing need with Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez. He has size and athleticism that many teams will covet to go along with the ball skills. With the team losing a couple of Corners in free agency, most likely, this fits the best athlete available at a position of need.
Quentin Johnston, Wide Receiver: Texas Christian
The Tennessee Titans could use another elite playmaker and they should look no further than Fort Worth, Texas. One of the best available should be Quentin Johnston. Not only is he explosive, but he brings size to the position with elite athleticism.
Anton Harrison, Offensive Tackle: Oklahoma
The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick are no strangers to drafting Sooners players. With Isaiah Wynn set to be a free agent, the Pats can go Younger at Offensive tackle with Harrison. They need to find a way to protect their franchise quarterback and finding the next right tackle is a way to do that.
Darnell Washington, Tight End: Georgia
If you want to help your passing offense, why not find a big target for the middle of the field? The Washington Commanders could do just that with Washington, who is very agile for a player of his size.
Cam Smith, Cornerback: South Carolina
The New York Giants could use a shutdown cornerback to combat the growing number of top-level wide receivers in the NFC East. Smith certainly has the size and athletic ability to be a force on the backend of defenses.
Forfeited Selection
The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick as part of the NFL’s investigation into tampering.
Jared Verse, Edge: Florida State
The Denver Broncos traded away their top pass rusher Bradley Chubb, so with the pick they received, why not address an edge defender? Verse was among the best in the ACC this past season with 32 total pressures and a win rate of 23.4%.
Trenton Simpson, Linebacker: Clemson
Simpson becomes the third Clemson defender taken in this mock draft. The Baltimore Ravens could lose Roquan Smith to free agency after trading for the former Bears linebacker. Simpson could fit in nicely with the Baltimore defense. They can line up just about anywhere and wreck a gameplan.
Clark Phillips III, Cornerback: Utah
To compete with the top teams in the NFL, the Cincinnati Bengals need to upgrade on the defensive side of the ball. Insert Utah Utes linebacker Clark Phillips III. They could use a safety with both set to hit free agency, but they also need to upgrade at the position with Eli Apple set to become a free agent.
Bijan Robinson, Running Back: Texas
Running back isn’t a position many teams would address in the first round, but why not get a Weapon the caliber of Robinson? The Dallas Cowboys could move on from Ezekiel Elliott in the offseason with an out that could save the team millions. Robinson gives them a physical running presence and he has some of the best hands in college football as a receiver.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver: Ohio State
Patrick Mahomes could lose both Mecole Hardman and Juju Smith-Schuster to free agency, so it would make sense for the Kansas City Chiefs to address the wide receiver position. Smith-Njigba has dealt with injuries this season, but he should be in good health for the start of the 2023 NFL season.
Devon Witherspoon, Cornerback: Illinois
With Patrick Peterson heading into his 13th season, it might be a good idea to inject some youth into the position. The Minnesota Vikings could get a top corner from one of the best college defenses with Witherspoon.
Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back: Alabama
Gibbs is a do it all Weapon on offense and special teams. He can be a return specialist as well as run and catch the ball out of the backfield. With a need for a playmaker on offense at running back, Gibbs could give the Buffalo Bills’ offense another layer to defend.
Jalin Hyatt, Wide Receiver: Tennessee
After one breakout season, Hyatt can cash in on the Monster year and head to the NFL. The Eagles address another key spot with another SEC East product with Hyatt. They would bring big play ability to their offense.
