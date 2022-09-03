Every Celtics player who never lost an NBA Finals series

Which Boston Celtics never lost a game in the NBA Finals? While the Celtics have a large body of players they can point to who can say such things, it might surprise you to see the Greatest Winner of all time not on the list, with 11-time NBA Champion Bill Russell having missed the list for his Celtics’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the 1958 NBA Finals to blame.

But many of his teammates appear on the list as one might expect, as do a few other Boston alumni from later years when the Celtics were regular visitors to the Finals.

Let’s take a look at all the Boston players who never lost a Finals series with more than two appearances.

Sam Cassell (Houston and Boston): 3-0



Gerald Henderson (Boston and Detroit): 3-0



Willie Naulls: 3-0



Gene Conley: 3-0



Larry Siegfried: 5-0



Jim Loscutoff: 5-0



Tom Sanders: 8-0



John Havlicek: 8-0



KC Jones: 8-0



