Every Big Ten football program’s wish for Christmas and what each will actually get

It’s an annual tradition that we started here at Buckeyes Wire. We take a look at the past year and put together the one thing each Big Ten football program wants most for Christmas. However, we don’t stop there, we peer into the crystal ball and see what each team will actually get for Christmas and beyond instead. After all, some are on the nice list, while others appear on the Naughty list.

Remember, these are just for fun and it’s all just in jest, but we did actually get some of these right last year (yes, we also got some wrong).

So here it goes, what every Big Ten football program asked for for Christmas and what each will actually get. And as always, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, Happy Hanukkah, and whatever else you are celebrating this season from your friends at Buckeyes Wire.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Nov 26, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head Coach Bret Bielema leads his team on the field against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Christmas Wish

A Bowl win in Tampa to wrap up a welcome back to relevance in the Big Ten year

What’ll SHow up in the Stocking

Warm weather, a trip to Bush Gardens, and a door prize that includes a loss in Tampa Bay. It’ll all lead to a reality check in 2023.

Indiana Hoosiers

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head Coach Tom Allen gestures from the sideline during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

The Christmas Wish

To bottle up the Magical 2020 year that seemed to set the program up for some great momentum moving forward

What’ll SHow up in the Stocking

A good — not great — basketball program to go with continued disappointment on the gridiron.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa head Coach Kirk Ferentz discusses Ohio State, Offensive failure

October 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Iowa Hawkeyes head Coach Kirk Ferentz coaches during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Christmas Wish

A real, live offense

What’ll SHow up in the Stocking

A real, live defense and an offense that has most of its dynamic yardage coming in the form of multiple quarterback sneak packages.

Maryland Terrapins

Oct 24, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins head Coach Michael Locksley talks to his team during the first half at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Christmas Wish

A winning record in the Big Ten after years of playing well in the nonconference only to lose more games once conference play begins

What’ll SHow up in the Stocking

The template is set. Coal comes in the form of being in the East Division and not having enough depth to win consistently in the Big Ten.

Michigan Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh will be a new meme after ‘Ref Cam.’ Twitter reacts.

Dec 3, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines head Coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines during the second half of the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Christmas Wish

A College Football Playoff national championship

What’ll SHow up in the Stocking

More awkward press conferences from Jim Harbaugh, and a welcome back to Earth beatdown in the College Football Playoff.

Michigan State Spartans

What Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker said about Ohio State postgame

Michigan State head Coach Mel Tucker watches his team warm up before the game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Christmas Wish

A bounce-back year in 2023 to show that 2021 wasn’t a flash-in-the-pan event

What’ll SHow up in the Stocking

A lifetime membership to the transfer Portal for recruiting.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head Coach PJ Fleck leads his team out onto the field before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Christmas Wish

To get over the hump and be a real player in the Big Ten West division

What’ll SHow up in the Stocking

More oars to row the boat that can’t seem to stay out into open waters long enough to make it to the desired destination.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Christmas Wish

A return to Glory under new head Coach Matt Rhule

What’ll SHow up in the Stocking

A return to the same old story of trying to change the culture under new head Coach Matt Rhule.

Northwestern Wildcats

What Northwestern Coach Pat Fitzgerald said about Ohio State postgame

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head Coach Pat Fitzgerald (center) takes the field with his team against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Christmas Wish

A way to sustain some consistency year-over-year

What’ll SHow up in the Stocking

Your guess is as good as mine. It’s hard to figure this team out from year to year, to game to game, to quarter by quarter.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State football unveils jerseys for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head Coach Ryan Day leads his team onto the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Christmas Wish

A win over Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and a shot at Redemption in the CFP national Championship game opposite Michigan

What’ll SHow up in the Stocking

More fans screaming about what a terrible job Ryan Day is doing as head coach.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Five reasons Penn State could cause some problems for Ohio State

Penn State Nittany Lions head Coach James Franklin yells during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

The Christmas Wish

To win the Rose Bowl over Utah and become an “elite” program

What’ll SHow up in the Stocking

More unrealized expectations and a heaping of very good (not elite) years.

Purdue Boilermakers

The Purdue mascot waves to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the conclusion of the first quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Christmas Wish

For new head Coach Ryan Walters to be the guy to get the program to new heights

What’ll SHow up in the Stocking

Engineers. Purdue will graduate a lot of engineers. But not a ton of great football teams.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WATCH: What Rutgers’ Greg Schiano said about Ohio State after the game

Sep 10, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head Coach Greg Schiano watches the action against the Wagner Seahawks during the second half at SHI Stadium. Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Christmas Wish

For the program to take the next steps forward under head Coach Greg Schiano

What’ll SHow up in the Stocking

Another plaque commemorating Rutgers with the first-ever college football game and the same general results on the field.

Wisconsin Badgers

Luke Fickell reportedly to be named head coach at Wisconsin

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head Coach Luke Fickell on the sidelines during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Christmas Wish

For Luke Fickell to be the real deal as the new head coach

What’ll SHow up in the Stocking

For Fickell to do really well (not great) in Madison and then eventually move on to be the head coach at Ohio State.

