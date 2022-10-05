Every Available Locker Code (October 2022)

Avid fans of NBA 2K23’s MyTEAM mode can earn packs, players, boosts and all sorts of assorted freebies through the game’s Locker Code system. In MyTEAM, players can assemble a roster of NBA stars from throughout basketball history, putting together a fully customizable team of star players to compete against other teams both offline and online. However, to reach the highest levels of this competition, players must grind to expand their card collection, earning new packs and players by completing MyTEAM’s Agenda challenges to earn XP. Given the grind that players have to push through, Locker Codes are a highly reliable source of free items that can give players the boosts they need as they adapt to all the brand-new changes made to MyTEAM in NBA 2K23.

As the latest entry in the long-running NBA 2K franchise, NBA 2K23 arguably has a lot to live up to, with the series’ long history stretching back to 1999 with installments released annually every year since then. The special MyTEAM mode was first introduced in NBA 2K13 and involves players forming their own basketball teams with NBA players both past and present by acquiring card packs, which include a randomized selection of items including player cards. Players can create their own teams and participate in matches and tournaments both offline and online. To help players along, 2K regularly releases new Locker Codes that players can Redeem in-game for extra packs, items, and the game’s Virtual Currency (VC).

As such, Locker Codes are a good way for players to start adding more than NBA 2K23’s best Rookie players to their lineups. Free codes are actually a feature in many other games, including outside the sports sim genre. Much like these codes, Locker Codes are typically time-limited on release, so players will need to be fairly on the ball to be able to grab all the Rewards on offer.





All NBA 2K23 Locker Codes For October 2022

As of writing, these are all the active Locker Codes players can Redeem in NBA 2K23. Players should take note of the Expiry dates on these codes and Redeem them before time runs out.

Locker Code Rewards Expiration Date MYTEAM-SILENCERS-PACK-3HWPC Silencers Pack 09/30/22

The main source for Locker Codes for NBA 2K23 is the NBA 2K MyTEAM Twitter account, which regularly posts new codes for players to redeem. To Redeem codes, players should boot up the game and proceed to the MyTEAM mode. Under the MyTEAM Community Hub, players can select the Locker Code tab. From that point, it’s a simple slam dunk and players should be able to enter their codes and get their free rewards. Rewards from redeeming Locker Codes can vary quite a bit, with players able to earn everything from extra packs to XP boosts and VC in the past.

It’s advisable that players don’t hold off if a new code comes out; everything that’s included is sure to be useful at some point in NBA 2K23, even if players don’t necessarily engage with MyTEAM. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a regular schedule for new codes to be rotated in and out. As such, it’s recommended that players looking to earn more quickly VC Engage with NBA 2K23 2KTV’s Q&A sessions where they can show off their basketball trivia skills or engage with NBA 2K23’s music trivia minigame in the meantime.

