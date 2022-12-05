Every Available Locker Code (December 2022)

Following a well-regarded feature seen throughout the lifespan of NBA 2K23, Locker Codes are part of a claimable reward system that gives players free earnings that can be used in various game modes. Within this sports Simulation title, players assemble dream rosters of professional basketball Athletes by spending Virtual Currency (VC) or other in-game resources on available characters that may be used in myTeam settings. Locker Codes allow players to gain certain Athletes without any cost for a limited time, supporting the ongoing communities participating online within NBA 2K23 with fresh content every month.

SCREENERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Although there remains only a single Locker Code for the month of December 2022, players should not delay in acquiring it, as these phrases given by Developer Visual Concepts expire only after a few days. According to Dexertothe December Code may only last through the beginning dates of the winter, a trait similarly seen in the November 2022 Locker Codes for NBA 2K23. Players who fail to receive these earnings before the expiration date still have a chance to gain new items through sources such as the NBA 2KTV mode, whose trivia questions grant Virtual Currency for correct answers.

Related: NBA 2K23: Every 2KTV Question & Answer (Episode 3)





Every Locker Code for December 2022 in NBA 2K23

Locker Code Redeemable Reward HAPPY-THANKSGIVING-3R9T Players are given several Thanksgiving Banners and a 2-Hour Double XP bonus in MyCareer through this code.

The holiday-themed Locker Code likely will last until the 6th of December 2022 if the previous month’s pattern remains to be followed. Updates to available codes are revealed through the Twitter and Reddit social media accounts associated with NBA 2K23, giving players a chance to Redeem new phrases as they’re dropped. The Thanksgiving Banners given during this month may be purely aesthetic, but the increase to XP in myCareer encourages players to mitigate the usual grind that often plagues the progression system present in NBA 2K23.

Once players wish to Redeem their Code, they can go into the “MyTeam” section of the main menu before navigating to the “Community Hub” section afterwards. A “Locker Codes” prompt indicates where players can enter the Locker Code, which must be translated without error to reap the rewards. While several expired Codes from the past let players infer the nature of future rewards, the Locker Code for December 2022 provides a decent bonus that makes the Multiplayer of NBA 2K23 more approachable through the extra experience received.

More: The Best MyPlayer Builds in NBA 2K23