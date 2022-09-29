Every 2KTV Question & Answer (Episode 2)

In the 9th season of trivia mode within the NBA 2K series, here are the questions and answers from the second Episode of NBA 2KTV in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23the continuation of the annually released series from Visual Concepts and Take-Two Interactive, brings back its trivia mode NBA 2KTV for its 9th season. Featuring multiple rotating Episodes of 2KTV in NBA 2K23, players can answer questions about the history of basketball, specific athletes, or even new features present in the game. Entertaining players through rapid-fire inquiries into their personal knowledge, NBA 2KTV’s second Episode continues this feature forward to continue this Intellectual challenge.

Virtual Currency in NBA 2K23 is a premium resource that becomes harder and rarer to obtain as players participate in many of this basketball simulator’s modes. However, NBA 2KTV eases up on that difficulty, as answering any of the asked questions correctly Grants players a specific VC reward, usually between 100-200 VC. Definitely one of the best ways to earn free VC in NBA 2K232KTV may net players up to an immense 3,700 VC should they be prepared for the trivia in the second Episode.

With regard to Episode 2 of 2KTV, the same questions are set without rotating between a number of options. Even though the Episodes change weekly, the prompts associated with each are the same, so players should pay attention to which Episode's trivia is available when accessing this mode. No VC is rewarded for players who answer a query incorrectly, and repetitive errors could spiral further until nothing is gained for players who aren't prepared.





Every NBA 2K23 Question & Answer to Episode 2 of NBA 2KTV

In contrast to the Music Trivia for NBA 2K23, 2KTV becomes selectable right when booting up the game, as opposed to having to search another mode to find it. Simply going into the main menu and selecting the 2KTV option right below “WNBA” and “Features” opens up 2KTV for players.

Question Answer How many times has Shaq been on the cover of NBA 2K? 3 How many combined NBA Championships have Klay Thompson and his father, Mychal, won? 6 How many times has Zach Levine won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest? 2 What is Zion Williamson’s career Field Goal percentage? 60% What is the name of Klay Thompson’s popular dog? Rocco In what year was Zion Williamson the #1 overall Draft Pick? 2019 Which of the following is a new Badge in NBA 2K23? Middy Magician Which Badge category are you utilizing the most in NBA 2K23? Any Answer Which Badge category has the largest number of statistical categories in it? Defense/Rebounding Which Badge category has the smallest number of statistical categories in it? Playmaking How many tiers of Badges are there in the NBA 2K23 myPlayer Builder? 3 In what year of NBA 2K Did Badges make their first appearance? NBA 2K15 In how many NBA seasons has Klay Thompson averaged above 40% on 3-Pointers? 8 Which of these honors did Shaq achieve the most times? All-Star What is Shaq’s DJ name? DJ Diesel In 2000, Shaq scored a career high __ points against the Clippers. 61 What jersey number did Shaq wear in his last NBA season? 36 What is the name of the Shaq-themed pizza at Papa John’s? Shaq-A-Ron Where did 2K22‘s top Play of the Year take place? The Rec How many Top Plays will you submit to 2KTV this year? Any Answer