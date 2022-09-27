Every 2KTV Question & Answer (Episode 1)

NBA 2KTV challenges a player’s knowledge of basketball history. One of the best ways to earn free VC, here are the answers for the first episode.

The newest installment in the NBA 2K series, NBA 2K23features a returning mode called NBA 2KTV, a basketball-focused trivia that rewards players as one of the best ways to earn free VC in NBA 2K23. The ninth season of this feature, dating back to NBA 2K15, 2KTV remains an interactive brain-teaser designed to challenge players’ knowledge of the history pertaining to the court. In recent titles, the trivia has also included questions about the NBA 2K series as well, covering professional events and even hinting at additions to future releases.

Although new episodes of 2KTV are rotated every week, players have the opportunity to answer Episode 1’s questions for the duration of a week at their leisure. Although the limited time to answer prompts encourages intuitive certainty, Mistakes cost a significant amount of obtainable VC should a player guess wrong. Similar to Music Trivia Q&A in NBA 2K23the timer prevents a quick search for an answer when it comes up, so players that take time to prepare will benefit the most when participating in this mode.

Once a player has given a correct answer in 2KTV, a green checkmark indicates as much, with another prompt for claiming the reward showing up as well. On average, 100-200 VC is given for each response to the player. After going through every question, the potential VC earned racks up to around 3,800, a staggering amount indeed.





Every Question & Answer to Episode 1 of NBA 2KTV

One small note worth mentioning regards the nature of the questions in the trivia. Unlike the Fashion Trivia Q&A in NBA 2K23, the 2KTV questions are set and do not vary in order. In addition, there are no sets of rotating prompts for a single answer as well, so players should not worry about a jumble of expected responses.

Question Answer Which of the following is not an NBA 2K23 cover athlete? Candace Parker How many players are on the cover of the NBA 2K23 WNBA edition? 2 In what year did Michael Jordan win a Collegiate title with the University of North Carolina? 1982 How many games are featured in the Jordan challenge? 15 Which myNBA Eras mode are you most excited to try? Any Answer What is the name of your Rival in myCareer? Shep Owens What is the name of the cruise ship in NBA 2K23? The GOAT Boat What year was Devin Booker drafted into the NBA? 2015 Which team did Devin Booker score a career-high 70 points against? Celtics Which of Devin Booker’s collegiate teammates was drafted right before him in 2015? Trey Lyles Besides the addition of the All-Star Game to the W, which other area is also added in NBA 2K23? Commissioner’s Cup What is the name of the new difficulty level in NBA 2K23? Semi-Pro How many Adrenaline Boosts does each player have per possession for handling the ball in NBA 2K23? 3 Who made the most 3 pointers during the 2021-22 NBA regular season? Stephen Curry On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate your shooting skills in NBA 2K23? Any Answer How many New Shot Meters are there to choose from NBA 2K23? 5 What removal from NBA 2K23‘s myTeam mode lets you use your cards as you please? Contracts Which of the following is not a Starter Card in myTeam? James Harden Which myTeam mode features a 4-point line? Clutch Time Who is the level 40 Reward Card in Season 1 of myTeam? Scottie Pippen