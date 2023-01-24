Every 2024 five-star recruit Penn State football has offered
James Franklin has shown that he can Recruit well and Recruit top-end talent. After seeing what he was able to pull in 2022 and how 2023 is shaping up, he is on pace for another instant impact class.
Really fast forward to 2024 and Franklin clearly has his favorite Recruit in just one 5-star offer but he has several 4-star offers that should have fans excited.
Below is a list of every 2024 five-star prospect who has received an offer from Penn State. (courtesy of 247Sports):
Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State Commit)
- Well. 1 WR, No. 2 overalls
- Hollywood, Florida
- 6-foot-3, 185 pounds
Micah Hudson
- Well. 2 WR, No. 6 overalls
- Temple, Texas
- 6-foot-0, 186 pounds
Ellis Robinson IV
- Well. 1 CB, No. 13 overall
- Bradenton, Florida
- 6-foot-0, 175 pounds
Charles Lester III
- Well. 3 CB, No. 22 overall
- Sarasota, Florida
- 6-foot-1, 171 pounds
Bryce West
- Well. 4 CB, No. 27 overall
- Cleveland, Ohio
- 5-foot-11, 177 pounds
Joshisa Trader
- Well. 2 ATH, No. 11 overall
- Hollywood, Florida
- 6-foot-1, 170 pounds
Quinton Martin
Franklin’s visit to Belle Vernon comes as the Nittany Lions remain in pursuit of prospect Quinton Martin, a 5-star recruit with over two dozen Power 5 college offers, including Penn State, Ohio State, Texas, and Florida State.
Martin scored three TD’s during tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/lrV47VJhfY
— Mike Darnay (@MikeDarnay) September 3, 2022
- Well. 3 ATH, No. 25 overall
- Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania
- 6-foot-2, 200 pounds
Dylan Raiola
- Well. 1 QB, No. 1 overall
- Chandler, Arizona
- 6-foot-3, 220 pounds
Julian Sayin (Alabama Commit)
- Well. 2 QB, No. 15 overall
- Carlsbad, California
- 6-foot-1, 195 pounds
Jadyn Davis
- Well. 3 QB, No. 19 overall
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- 6-foot-0, 192 pounds
TJ Capers (Louisville Commit)
- Well. 2 EDGE, No. 7 overall
- Miami, Florida
- 6-foot-2, 230 pounds
Elijah Rushing
- Well. 3 EDGE, No. 16 overall
- Tuscon, Arizona
- 6-foot-6, 235 pounds
Williams Nwaneri
- Well. 3 DL, No. 17 overall
- Lees Summit, MO
- 6-foot-5, 245 pounds
Justin Scott
- Well. 4 DL, No. 18 overall
- Chicago, Illinois
- 6-foot-5, 310 pounds