Every 2024 five-star recruit Penn State football has offered

James Franklin has shown that he can Recruit well and Recruit top-end talent. After seeing what he was able to pull in 2022 and how 2023 is shaping up, he is on pace for another instant impact class.

Really fast forward to 2024 and Franklin clearly has his favorite Recruit in just one 5-star offer but he has several 4-star offers that should have fans excited.

Below is a list of every 2024 five-star prospect who has received an offer from Penn State. (courtesy of 247Sports):

Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State Commit)

  • Well. 1 WR, No. 2 overalls
  • Hollywood, Florida
  • 6-foot-3, 185 pounds

Micah Hudson

  • Well. 2 WR, No. 6 overalls
  • Temple, Texas
  • 6-foot-0, 186 pounds

Ellis Robinson IV

  • Well. 1 CB, No. 13 overall
  • Bradenton, Florida
  • 6-foot-0, 175 pounds

Charles Lester III

  • Well. 3 CB, No. 22 overall
  • Sarasota, Florida
  • 6-foot-1, 171 pounds

Bryce West

  • Well. 4 CB, No. 27 overall
  • Cleveland, Ohio
  • 5-foot-11, 177 pounds

Joshisa Trader

  • Well. 2 ATH, No. 11 overall
  • Hollywood, Florida
  • 6-foot-1, 170 pounds

Quinton Martin

  • Well. 3 ATH, No. 25 overall
  • Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania
  • 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

Dylan Raiola

  • Well. 1 QB, No. 1 overall
  • Chandler, Arizona
  • 6-foot-3, 220 pounds

Julian Sayin (Alabama Commit)

  • Well. 2 QB, No. 15 overall
  • Carlsbad, California
  • 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

Jadyn Davis

  • Well. 3 QB, No. 19 overall
  • Charlotte, North Carolina
  • 6-foot-0, 192 pounds

TJ Capers (Louisville Commit)

  • Well. 2 EDGE, No. 7 overall
  • Miami, Florida
  • 6-foot-2, 230 pounds

Elijah Rushing

  • Well. 3 EDGE, No. 16 overall
  • Tuscon, Arizona
  • 6-foot-6, 235 pounds

Williams Nwaneri

  • Well. 3 DL, No. 17 overall
  • Lees Summit, MO
  • 6-foot-5, 245 pounds

Justin Scott

  • Well. 4 DL, No. 18 overall
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • 6-foot-5, 310 pounds

