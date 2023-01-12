Every 2023 Duke basketball signee falls in updated rankings

During November’s early signing period, Duke basketball secured signatures from its five 2023 pledges: Notre Dame (Calif.) guard Caleb Foster, Centennial (Calif.) guard Jared McCain, Roselle Catholic (NJ) forward Mackenzie Mgbako, Worcester (Mass.) forward TJ Power, and Montverde (Fla.) forward Sean Stewart.

At the time, all five future Blue Devils held five-star composite ratings and sat among the top 25 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.

But following Thursday’s update to 247Sports’ rankings, one of those Duke signees, TJ Power, slipped out of the top 25 and saw the fifth star drop from his composite rating.

He wasn’t the only one to fall in 247Sports’ eyes. They all did, causing all but one of their composite rankings to tumble at least one spot while the other one stayed the same:

Scroll to Continue

Mgbako fell two spots to No. 7, dropping his composite ranking one notch to No. 6

Stewart fell four spots to No. 12, dropping his composite ranking two notches to No. 10

Foster fell 10 spots to No. 19, dropping his composite ranking two notches to No. 15

McCain fell one place to No. 26, not affecting his No. 18 composite ranking

Power fell five spots to No. 27, dropping his composite ranking two notches to No. 26

Despite the drops, the 2023 Duke basketball recruiting prizes still rank No. 2 collectively in the national class rankings behind Kentucky’s five-deep collection.

RELATED: Future Duke guard goes off in front of Jon Scheyer

Assuming the Blue Devils remain there when the final updates to the rankings come out in the spring, it will mark the program’s ninth top-three Haul across the past 10 recruiting cycles.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.