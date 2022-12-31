Everton’s Demarai Gray scores Spectacular goal to stun Manchester City

Everton Winger Demarai Gray scored a stunning goal to pull his side level against Manchester City.

Heading into the match, City were overwhelming favorites as Frank Lampard’s Everton side have been struggling to get wins on the board.

City went in front after 24 minutes thanks to Erling Haaland, who has scored his 21st goal of the season as Pep Guardiola’s side went into half time with a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Everton stunned the home side as their first effort of the match found the back of the net.

Gray took the ball and drove towards the City back line with intent and force. The Winger then cut inside on his right foot and tucked his shot into the top right corner.

City goalkeeper Ederson can only watch as the ball is arrowed into the back of his net.

A truly stunning goal to bring the Toffees level.

Fans were quick to react to Gray’s fine effort.

One said: “What a goal that was by Demarai Gray, stunning stunning finish.”

Another commented: “That goal encapsulates Demarai Gray’s career. Capable of Moments of quality with ridiculous strikes like that but fails to replicate good performances on a regular basis. Take nothing away from him today though as that was excellent.”

A third fan added: “Still not over that goal, Bloody hell, what a beauty from Gray.”

Someone else wrote: “What a goal by Demarai Gray. A Solo drives forward, cuts inside and finds the top-right corner with Everton’s first shot of the match!”