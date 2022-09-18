Everton vs West Ham: Predictions, tips & betting odds

With both sides struggling for form at the start of the season Backing a stalemate at Goodison Park this weekend could appeal

A Vital game at the bottom of the Premier League table takes place on Sunday afternoon as 17th placed Everton host West Ham who are just below them in the table.

The Toffees are still looking for their first win of the league season and face a Hammers team who have lost four of their six Premier League clashes during the current campaign.

Everton vs West Ham latest odds

Frank Lampard’s men last won a league game on 19th May, although their four draws so far this term have ensured they have picked up some points.

The hosts are offered at 19/10 (2.90) with bet365 to end their winless run, while the visitors are priced at 6/4 (2.50) and the draw at 9/4 (3.25).

Everton vs West Ham first goal scorer odds

Anthony Gordon is Everton’s top scorer so far with two league strikes and the 21-year-old is available at 17/2 (9.50) to net first, something he has managed in two of the Merseysiders’ last three games.

New Blues signing Neal Maupay is priced at 13/2 (7.50) while for the visitors, Gianluca Scamacca is priced at 6/1 (7.00) ahead of Michail Antonio at 13/2 (7.50).

Everton vs West Ham preview

Even at this early stage of the season this feels like a key game, with both teams desperate for a win to kick-start their respective campaigns.

Defeat would be a huge blow for morale and as such both Managers may be tempted to set their teams up to avoid defeat.

Everton are on a four-match run of consecutive draws and Backing another stalemate at Goodison Park could be an interesting option.

West Ham’s defeats this term have generally been by narrow margins and if they can keep things tight on Sunday they should be able to come back from Merseyside with at least a point.

Everton vs West Ham tips and predictions

Back the draw at 9/4 (3.25) looks like an interesting option, while investing in a stalemate after 45 minutes at 11/10 (2.10) could also be of interest.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365