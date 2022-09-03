Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates

Klopp is an Arthur Melo signing

Everton host Liverpool in a timely Merseryside Derby as both teams go in search of a valuable three points at Goodison Park. Frank Lampard has been frustrated by his team’s inability to hold onto leads after conceding late equalizers to both Brentford and Leeds leaving the Toffees without a win from their opening five games in the Premier League.

Their Squad has been boosted by a couple of deadline day signings that saw midfielder James Garner arrive from Manchester United and 32-year-old Idrissa Gana Gueye return to the club after three years at Paris Saint-Germain. Neal Maupay is also for a debut after being ineligible against Leeds and should bring some control and threat to Everton’s forward line.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the season too and come into the Derby having won two league games from five with the latest of those thanks to a last-gasp winner from Fabio Carvalho against Newcastle. Jurgen Klopp admitted that the Reds needed reinforcements in midfield due to their injury crisis and they brought in Juventus’ Arthur Melo before the window closed. They won’t feature today but Darwin Nunez is back after serving a three-match suspension for headbutting Joachim Andersen in the match against Crystal Palace.

