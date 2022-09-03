Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates
Everton host Liverpool in a timely Merseryside Derby as both teams go in search of a valuable three points at Goodison Park. Frank Lampard has been frustrated by his team’s inability to hold onto leads after conceding late equalizers to both Brentford and Leeds leaving the Toffees without a win from their opening five games in the Premier League.
Their Squad has been boosted by a couple of deadline day signings that saw midfielder James Garner arrive from Manchester United and 32-year-old Idrissa Gana Gueye return to the club after three years at Paris Saint-Germain. Neal Maupay is also for a debut after being ineligible against Leeds and should bring some control and threat to Everton’s forward line.
Meanwhile, Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the season too and come into the Derby having won two league games from five with the latest of those thanks to a last-gasp winner from Fabio Carvalho against Newcastle. Jurgen Klopp admitted that the Reds needed reinforcements in midfield due to their injury crisis and they brought in Juventus’ Arthur Melo before the window closed. They won’t feature today but Darwin Nunez is back after serving a three-match suspension for headbutting Joachim Andersen in the match against Crystal Palace.
Follow all the action from the Merseyside Derby as Liverpool travel to Everton:
19 mins: Close! Gordon tries to run the ball away from Everton’s final third but he is tackled by Gomez who manages to knock the ball down the right wing.
Alexander-Arnold keeps it in play and whips a first time cross over to Darwin Nunez who’s arriving just outside the back post. He leaps above Patterson but guides his headed effort wide of goal.
16 mins: It’s good composure from Alexander-Arnold to link up with Joe Gomez and beat the press of Anthony Gordon. The Liverpool right-back then fires a long ball up to Luis Diaz who tries to control it with his chest as the ball skips into the box.
Jordan Pickford is off his line to close him down and Diaz can’t stop the ball from rolling out for a goal kick.
13 mins: Harvey Elliott is an enterprising midfielder who likes to drive into the box on and off the ball. That said his runs do leave space in midfield that Everton are exploiting to quickly transition up the pitch.
Nathan Patterson and Luis Diaz get into a bit of a tangle and the referee has a word with both men. It’s nice Defending from the Everton man who’s getting stuck into his work today.
10 mins: Chance! Harvey Elliott misplaces a pass to Fabinho and Everton latch onto the loose ball. Gray drives to the box and slips it through to Maupay whose first touch takes it behind Virgil van Dijk.
He looks to shoot with an effort across the box but he scuffs his connection and sends it wide of the far post.
8 mins: Fabinho leans across Anthony Gordon in the middle of the pitch and gives the home side a free kick. Coady fizzes one long and Picks Demarai Gray on the right side.
He delivers a decent cross into the box but Neal Maupay can’t reach it and the ball skips safely through the area.
7 mins: Liverpool have started strongly. They’re finding lots of success with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Harvey Elliott combining on the right side.
Conor Coady is called into action to head clear a cross from Elliott but Liverpool continue to pile pressure on the Everton defence.
5 mins: Liverpool’s first corner is swung into the middle by Trent Alexander-Arnold but the Toffees work it away. The ball drops kindly for Kostas Tsimikas just outside the box and he drills a low effort at goal but Tarkowski is there once more to get the block in.
3 mins: Virgil van Dijk swings an aerial pass over to Mo Salah on the right wing and the Egyptian stops the ball dead. He flicks a left-footed pass into the box as Darwin Nunez splits the Everton centre-backs but James Tarkowski gets to it first and sends it behind for a corner.
Liverpool kick off the match and work the ball over to the left wing where it bounces out of play for an Everton throw in. The tomorrow side sent it down the line but the Red Recover the ball and push back into Everton’s half.
