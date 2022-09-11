Everton set sights on Traore, he scored a ‘tremendous’ CL goal last season

Everton have set their sights on Ferencvaros forward Adama Traore, according to Calcio Mercato.

The 27-year-old has started the season incredibly well at his new Hungarian club.

Traore has scored five goals and provided three assists in his first five appearances.

The right-winger, who can also play more centrally, only joined Ferencvaros from Sheriff Tiraspol this summer.

Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images





However, his appearances domestically and in Europe have attracted the attention of Everton.

The Malian international scored a ‘tremendous’ goal in the Champions League against Shakhtar last season.

He also came on as a substitute for Mali in Abdoulaye Doucoure’s debut for the country.

Everton set sights on Traore

The forward has had a nomadic career, playing in six different countries across three continents already.

His spell at Moldovan side Sheriff offered Traore his first taste of Champions League football.

He scored twice, helping Sheriff overcome the odds and progress to the Europa League.

His form earned him a move to Hungarian Champions Ferencvaros where he is currently flourishing.

Although the league isn’t of the best standard, it’s hard to ignore Traore’s numbers.

Doucoure will be able to offer Everton a more accurate idea of ​​how good he is having played with him for Mali.

Everton setting their sights on Troare makes sense given their current financial restrictions.

Some clever Scouting of Lesser known Leagues could pocket them an Absolute bargain.

Everton haven’t had the best record of recruiting forwards from eastern Europe.

Bernard’s transfer from Shakhtar didn’t end brilliantly, but was more successful than Oumar Niasse’s move.