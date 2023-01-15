Everton sent James Ward-Prowse transfer message after free-kick goal

Don Hutchison says Everton should have previously secured the transfer of ‘proper midfielder’ James Ward-Prowse following his winning free-kick goal for Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The former Everton midfielder pointed out on Twitter that Ward-Prowse is a player who has a ‘great attitude’ and is ‘dependable’, as well as the ability to score goals.

Well, the 28-year-old showcased just that during a pressure-cooker and relegation crunch game against Everton Yesterday when his brace helped Nathan Jones secure his first win in the Premier League.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The Saints did just come off beating and knocking out Manchester City in the League Cup, so their confidence was much higher than Frank Lampard’s men.

Before the game, there were protests aimed at the under-fire Everton board, including very loud boos and planned protests after the final whistle.

Well, the mood wouldn’t have been helped by the fact that the Toffees took the lead, yet still suffered their fourth defeat on the bounce at home, as Hutchison sent them the following transfer message.

FREE-KICK MASTER DELIVERS TWO DEADLY PUNCHES

Don’t give a free-kick away anywhere near the penalty area. That would have been the message Lampard would have drilled into his team prior to yesterday’s match.

Yet, Anthony Gordon proceeded to give away the silliest of fouls, which opened the door for Ward-Prowse to work his magic from dead-ball situations.

Just after the break, his forward run into the penalty area was found by Che Adams, and rather than shooting At the first time of asking, he faked to shoot, put his opponent on his backside, before proceeding to score the equaliser.

That’s when the magic of the free-kick arrived later on in the second half, which left Saints supporters over the moon and Everton fans as annoyed as they have ever been.

Show all

In other news, Leeds transfer news: Journalist shares what Orta will focus on “after Georginio Rutter deal”