Everton recall Championship star as goal drought continues – 101 Great Goals

Everton have confirmed that they have recalled striker Ellis Simms after an impressive start to life in the Championship as Frank Lampard looks for more firepower in his squad.

The Toffees have found the net just 12 times this season, the 4th lowest in the Premier League, and their current top goalscorer are wide pair Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray, both of whom have just three goals to their names.

And, having let Solomon Rondon leave for free earlier this month and with Dominic Calvert-Lewin continuing to struggle for fitness after missing much of last season, options at the top of the pitch are thin, with summer signing Neil Maupay managing just a single goal since his £16m move to Goodison Park.

One man who could provide a solution, however, is 21-year-old striker Ellis Simms, who has spent the first half of the season on loan at Championship side Sunderland. He has been finding the back of the net with regularity too, netting seven times in 17 Championship outings to help the Black Cats into a play off place as it stands.

Sunderland’s Ellis Simms during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Millwall at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 3rd December 2022. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Credit: MI News & Sport /Alamy Live News 2M0205X Sunderland’s Ellis Simms during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Millwall at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 3rd December 2022. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Credit: MI News & Sport /Alamy Live News (Alamy Stock Photo)

Now, he will return to the Toffees ahead of the January transfer window, although he will not be available to play in their most imminent fixture away to Premier League Champions Manchester City on New Years Eve.

“Simms will now return to Finch Farm to be part of Frank Lampard’s First-Team Squad and, subject to clearance, will be eligible for the Blues’ Premier League Clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on Tuesday 3 January”, an Everton statement confirmed.

An academy graduate, Simms has already tasted Premier League action, playing an hour in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in December 2021.

