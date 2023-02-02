Everton now ‘in talks’ to land 153-goal star at Goodison Park

Everton are in talks over the the signing of free-agent André Ayew in a move which shows how desperate the Goodison Park outfit are for attacking reinforcements, journalist Paul Brown has Suggested to GiveMeSport.

The Toffees were unable to make any additions to Sean Dyche’s Squad during the January transfer window.

Everton transfer news – André Ayew

According to the Daily MailAyew has landed in London with the forward set for talks with Everton over a potential move to Goodison Park following the conclusion of the winter transfer market.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent after having agreed to a contract termination with Qatar Stars League outfit Al Sadd last month and is now in discussions over a potential return to the Premier League after spells with Swansea City and West Ham United.

However, reports in his native Ghana have suggested that Ayew is set to undergo a medical with Nottingham Forest imminently ahead of a move to the City Ground.

Respected journalist Pete O’Rourke recently told GiveMeSport that Everton would look at a potential switch for the free agent given their inability to add to their relegation-threatened squad last month.

And Brown has suggested that the Toffees had been in talks with Ayew for “a couple of days even before the transfer window shut” suggesting how desperate for signings the Merseyside outfit are becoming.

What has Brown said about Everton and Ayew?

Brown told GiveMeSport: “Everton had been in talks with Ayew for a couple of days even before the window closed.

“If they really wanted him, they could have brought him in some time ago, which tells you everything you need to know about how high he was on their list and, if he signed now, how Desperate it’s going to make them look.”

Would Ayew be a good signing for Everton?

It’s hard to disagree with Brown and find a case for Ayew being a useful addition at Goodison Park heading into the second half of the season, other than the fact he is simply another attacking option.

The 105-cap Ghana international has scored 153 club goals throughout his career but hasn’t played in the Premier League since 2017/18, when the then Swansea man scored an underwhelming three goals while providing four assists in 30 appearances.

The Seclin-born Veteran has hit the back of the net four times and provided one assist in ten Appearances in Qatar this season, but will find the Premier League a huge step up in terms of quality compared to that of the Middle East.

It seems that Everton’s January transfer business has left them with no choice but to scrape the Barrel in terms of free-agent options available and the signing of Ayew is unlikely to inspire the Goodison faithful heading into a critical few months for the club’s future.

