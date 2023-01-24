Everton make contact with Rooney, but the former striker has serious reservations about replacing Lampard

Everton are searching for a new manager after sacking Frank Lampard, but may have a job convincing Wayne Rooney to take the role.

WHAT HAPPENED? Everton have made informal contact with Rooney after sacking manager Lampard following a poor start to the Premier League campaign, GOAL understands. Rooney is currently in charge of MLS side DC United but has serious reservations about returning to England and taking over at Goodison Park. Rooney has previously revealed that he turned down the chance to manage Everton before Lampard was appointed in January 2022, when he was in charge of Derby County in the Championship.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Everton approached my agent and asked me to interview for the job,” he said at the time. “But I turned it down. I believe I will be a Premier League manager and I am ready for that 100 per cent. But I have a job at Derby, which is important to me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rooney subsequently moved to the United States and was appointed head coach of DC United in July 2022. The striker had enjoyed a two-year spell at the club at the end of his career, making 48 appearances and scoring 23 goals. DC United finished last in MLS by a seven-point margin last season, although the Coach has bullishly insisted there is “no chance” of a repeat in his first full campaign in charge. His contract with the club expires at the end of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON: The Toffees will begin life after Lampard on Saturday with a tough test against Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park.