Could Ghana’s Andre Ayew be on his way to Everton? (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

What the papers say

Andre Ayew is reportedly expected to arrive in England in the next 24 hours to join Everton after receiving a £2.5million “golden handshake” from Qatari side Al Sadd, freeing the former Swansea and West Ham winger to return to the Premier League, the Daily Mail says . However, the paper adds the 33-year-old may not be able to sign with the Toffees after all due to the Goodison Park club failing in their transfer deadline day pursuits.

Staying with Everton, The Times writes the club is now looking at an attacking midfielder Icso. The 30-year-old was a star for Real Madrid before becoming a free agent after leaving Sevilla last year.

The Daily Express also covers Everton’s deadline woes, reporting the club tried and failed to sign 14 players in total, leaving a new manager Sean Dyche51, with the exact same Squad to try and power clear of Premier League relegation danger.

And The Times speculates Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell26, will be among Manchester City’s targets for the summer if defender João Cancelo does not return from his loan spell at Bayern Munich. The paper adds that the 28-year-old’s relationship with City boss Pep Guardiola has deteriorated since the World Cup, with Cancelo unhappy about his lack of game time.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jimmy-Jay Morgan: The Sun reports Chelsea are set to add another signing in the 17-year-old English striker who will join from Southampton.

Hakim Ziyech: The Daily Mirror says the 29-year-old Winger sent Desperate text messages to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly as he tried to complete his proposed loan move to Paris St Germain.