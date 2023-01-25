Everton fire Frank Lampard – Sounder At Heart

On a classically rainy Friday night in January, Laura Harvey, Tziarra King, and Jess Fishlock are among those at the recently opened Rough & Tumble. They are enjoying the Australian A-League Women’s Matchup being shown on several of the 18 screens. Rough & Tumble: Seattle’s Women’s sports destination – Equalizer Soccer

My origin story, some words about the death of SB Nation, and what I’m doing next. There are beginnings, endings, and new beginnings

The former Dynamo Theory Writers have set up a new home to cover soccer in Houston. Welcome to Bayou City Soccer — Bayou City Soccer

If this plan happens we’ll have Mostly Jake Zivin on Sounders calls. MLS Season Pass will have a local angle after all – World Soccer Talk

There’s been some uneasiness about Karol Swiderski among sectors of the Charlotte FC fanbase this winter, and not without reason. Karol Swiderski tunes out Europe noise: “First I want to win something with Charlotte” | MLSSoccer.com

LaLiga side Girona announced Monday they’ve signed the longtime New York City FC standout and 2022 MLS Defender of the Year finalist, putting the 30-year-old back in Spain. Alexander Callens signs for Girona: NYCFC standout leaves MLS after 6 seasons | MLSSoccer.com

Houston Dynamo FC announced today a multi-year agreement with Houston-based SRC FTBL (Source Football) to build an analytics department for the club with a focus on player identification and first team performance. Houston Dynamo FC hire SRC FTBL to build analytics department | Houston Dynamo

The NWSL’s Portland Thorns share ownership with the Timbers. Extricating the Thorns from the logistical and financial ties to the MLS side is tricky. Portland Thorns Sale: Extricating from Timbers Ties Could Be Tricky – Sportico.com

Fox, the No. 1 pick of the 2021 draft, has been with Racing Louisville since their first match as an expansion team. Racing Louisville FC sends Emily Fox to North Carolina Courage in 3-player trade: Sources – The Athletic

After an epic pro debut goalkeeper signs on with Racing Louisville for three more years. A star is born: Katie Lund’s next chapter awaits in Louisville – Equalizer Soccer

The USWNT’s win over New Zealand provided an early look at players on the rise and 2023 World Cup roster decisions. USWNT roster bubble: What we learned from New Zealand games

Who would have thought that Rose Lavelle dropping deep could be the answer to Vlatko Andonovski’s midfield problems? We break it all down in detail. Finally, a double pivot—with a twist! What we learned from the USWNT in New Zealand – Equalizer Soccer

The January camp is a time to get a look at the next wave of US talent, and Alejandro Zendeja’s call-up this year is causing quite a stir. Zendejas makes US January camp all the more exciting

From the identity of their next head coach to the shape of their preparations for the next World Cup and beyond, a great deal about the US men’s national team is up in the air at the moment. “The FC Dallas agenda” rises again at USMNT January camp | MLSSoccer.com

Jim Goodwin’s position as Aberdeen boss is in peril after a humiliating 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat by Junior side Darvel at Recreation Park. Sixth-tier Darvel dump out Aberdeen in historic Scottish Cup shock | Scottish Cup | The Guardian

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says a team meeting helped them get back on track with a narrow win at Fulham. Fulham 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane says team meeting helped inspire win – BBC Sport

Harry Kane Revealed he Shook off a Fever to move level with Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s joint record scorer with his 266th goal for the club in Monday’s 1-0 win at Fulham.”What an Incredible achievement for Harry Kane to equal the great Jimmy Greaves as all-time top scorer for Spurs,” Lineker tweeted. Kane ignored illness to earn a share of Spurs goal record

A white card was shown to the medical staff of Benfica and Sporting Lisbon during the Portuguese Women’s Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. Referee shows white card in Benfica-Sporting game

Everton sack manager Frank Lampard after less than a year in charge, with the club second from bottom of the Premier League. Frank Lampard: Everton manager sacked after defeat by West Ham – BBC Sport

The head of referees in the English Women’s professional game says Lessons are being learned after Sunday’s match between Chelsea and Liverpool was abandoned after six minutes. WSL referees boss admits ‘a lot of learning’ needed after Chelsea-Liverpool abandonment – BBC Sport

The FA is to appeal against the decision of an independent panel to suspend the former Crawley manager John Yems from football for 18 months. John Yems racism ban: FA launches appeal for Tougher punishment | The FA | The Guardian

Chelsea are planning a fresh move for Enzo Fernández after failing to agree a deal for the midfielder with Benfica earlier this month. Chelsea plan renewed push to sign Enzo Fernández from Benfica | Chelsea | The Guardian

Gareth Bale said on Monday he will play in golf’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am event in February, just weeks after the former Real Madrid and Wales star announced his retirement from football. The 33-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Delighted to announce I will be playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the beginning of next month! Newly-retired Bale to play at golf’s Pebble Beach event

Polish Football Association (PZPN) president Cezary Kulesza hinted on Monday that former Portugal boss Fernando Santos would be named their new coach.”Fernando Santos is a Coach with a very good resume… successes… and work experience with huge stars, Bortniczuk said on Twitter. Santos set to be named Poland Coach

Bunny Shaw is enjoying her second season in English soccer. The 25-year-old Jamaican striker has scored nine goals and set up another two for Manchester City, putting her joint-top of the scoring and goal involvement charts alongside Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly. Where the two differ is that three of Daly’s strikes have come from penalties; all of Shaw’s goals are from open play. Kadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw isn’t slowing down in second season with Manchester City – Equalizer Soccer

Al Nassr are convinced that Cristiano Ronaldo will end his career with the Saudi Pro League side, sources have told ESPN. Al Nassr Hopeful of Ronaldo stay until retirement – sources

