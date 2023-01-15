Everton Edge Five-Goal Thriller

Everton began the second half of the Barclays Women’s Super League in style with a thrilling 3-2 win over Reading on Sunday.

It was a feisty Encounter at Walton Hall Park, full of quality, pace, and drama.

Katja Snoeijs got her first Everton goal on home soil when she tapped in past Jacqueline Burns in the opening 10 minutes.

Jess Park doubled the lead on 32 minutes with a brilliantly worked goal to put Everton in pole position to secure all three points.

However, Reading responded after the break as Justine Vanhaevermaet headed in past Emily Ramsey to put the visitors back in it.

Only a minute later, Gabby George restored the two-goal advantage with a brilliant strike from range.

The visitors weren’t done yet as another header – this time from Deanna Cooper – went beyond Ramsey.

Despite 25 minutes left to play, Everton were the side whose momentum grew as they were perhaps unfortunate not to find a fourth to cap off the win.

It didn’t take long for the hosts to get off the mark for 2023.

Park produced some excellent footwork before Slipping the ball into the path of Gabby George along the left flank.

The defender sent a low ball into the near post which was expertly finished first-time by Snoeijs to fire Everton in-front after nine minutes.

Momentum grew for the Blues and a deserved second came just after the half hour mark.

A fine move that began at the feet of Park, deceiving the Reading midfield along the halfway line and led Everton forward.

She passed to Sorensen who patiently waited and found Park once more on the edge of the area.

Bursting with pace into the box, Park capped off the fine move with a finish into the bottom right corner. An outstanding goal for the youngster.

Reading came into the second half with more fight and were able to pull one back on 60 minutes.

A delivery from the corner was met by Vanhaevermaet at the near post whose header put Reading back in it.

However, Everton delivered an immediate response with a moment of true quality from the Skipper on the day, George.

Straight from the kick-off, the defender pushed Everton forward as George was left unmarked. With time and space, she struck the ball beautifully into the top corner from range.

The visitors reduced the deficit once more seven minutes later.

A free-kick was sent into the Blues box as Cooper met it and headed beyond Ramsey.

It could have been a nervy finish for Brian Sorensen’s side, but it was the hosts who looked dominant in the final stages.

Chances from debutant Sara Holmgaard, Aggie Beever-Jones and Christiansen could have seen a fourth for the Toffees, but it wasn’t to be.

Nevertheless, the full time whistle was met with an enormous roar from the crowd on Merseyside for what was a brilliant performance.

Everton are next in action on Sunday 22 January when they host West Ham United at Walton Hall Park.

