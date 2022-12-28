Everton could take ‘big gamble’ on 114-goal Strikers at Goodison Park

Everton targeting Championship Strikers in the form of Ben Brereton Diaz and Viktor Gyokeres could be a ‘gamble’, journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport.

The Toffees are believed to be in the market for attacking reinforcements this January after struggling to score goals in the first half of the season.

Everton transfer news – Brereton Diaz and Gyokeres

Back in August, The Sun claimed that Everton were one of several clubs eager to take Brereton Diaz away from Blackburn Rovers following an outstanding 2021/22 campaign.

A deal couldn’t be completed for the Chile international, though, whose current £8,500-per-week contract is due to expire next summer.

Yet Brereton Diaz is still believed to be on Everton’s radar, with Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo stating that Leeds United, Almería, Valencia, Celta Vigo, Sevilla, and the Goodison Park outfit are all monitoring his progress.

Meanwhile, a recent report from Football League World has stated that Everton, Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Ham United are all contemplating moves for Coventry City’s Gyokeres next month.

Coventry has supposedly offered the 24-year-old a new deal, but the pull of the Premier League may be too good to turn down.

What has Jones said about Everton?

Jones has disclosed that he believes there is no guarantee the likes of Brereton Diaz and Gyokeres will be able to recreate their goalscoring form in the top-flight should Everton sign them.

Read more: January Transfer Window 2023: When Does It Begin, Rumors and Everything You Need To Know

In an interview with GMS, they said: “At at the moment, the strongest links are to Brereton Diaz or Gyokeres at Coventry.

“And that level of signing, yes, those players have got a lot to prove, so will have a lot of drive, have good goalscoring instincts, but they’re not guaranteed to step up and deliver. And that’s probably the biggest gamble when going for players like that.”

How do Brereton Diaz and Gyokeres compare?

Brereton Diaz registered 22 goals and three assists in 37 Championship Appearances last term and has carried that form into this season as well.

The 6 foot 1 ace has found the back of the net on 10 occasions in 27 outings so far this season, setting up two further strikes for his teammates and taking his senior tally up to 50 strikes.

And Gyokeres’ career has taken a similar path after he established himself as one of the deadliest finishers in the Championship last season, registering 18 goals and five assists in 47 appearances for Coventry.

The 6 foot 1 ace has carried that form over into 2022/23 too, finding the back of the net on 12 occasions in his 23 league outings to date, taking his senior tally up to 64 strikes.

next story previous story



News Now – Sport News