Everton ‘could go after’ 114-goal duo this month at Goodison Park

Everton could look at potential deals to add one of Coventry City and Sweden’s Viktor Gyökeres or Blackburn Rovers and Chile’s Ben Brereton Díaz to Frank Lampard’s Squad at Goodison Park in January, transfer Insider Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport.

The Toffees are looking to recruit another centre-forward during the winter transfer window.

Everton transfer news – Ben Brereton Diaz and Viktor Gyökeres

Everton have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Gyökeres, with Coventry manager Robins telling CoventryLive that the forward will not be going anywhere during the January transfer market, despite Premier League interest.

It has been revealed by talkSPORT this week that the Toffees are joined by Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers in their interest in the 24-year-old, with the Championship club valuing the 11-time Sweden international at as much as £20m.

Meanwhile, Brereton Diaz has been linked with a move to Goodison Park since the summer transfer window, with Jones recently telling GiveMeSport that the club’s strongest links for January have been for the Championship duo.

And Jones wouldn’t be surprised if Everton made a play for Gyökeres and Brereton Díaz at the same time, although he doesn’t expect the club to sign both players.

What has Jones said about Everton?

Jones told GiveMeSport: “It wouldn’t surprise me if they go after both Gyökeres and Brereton Díaz at the same time to just see what becomes possible. I’m not sure they could do a deal for both of those players, but at least to know that they could get one through the door so they have some potential for goals.”

Would Brereton Diaz and Gyökeres be good signings for Everton?

For a team who have scored just 12 Premier League goals in 16 matches, Everton cannot afford to turn their noses up at Brereton Díaz and Gyökeres who have scored ten and 12 goals respectively this season, even if it is in the division below.

However, signing just one of them will prove to be a challenge in itself, with both Blackburn and Coventry reluctant to let their top scorers leave the club midway through the campaign, with each side having play-off ambitions.

But with Everton looking at a second-consecutive relegation battle, the Merseyside club may be forced to spend big in a bid to score more goals and fire themselves out of danger.

With a tough set of fixtures ahead in January, there’s no doubt that Lampard will be imploring the Toffees’ Hierarchy to help him out in the transfer market this winter as he looks to secure the club’s Premier League survival.

