Everton beaten as pressure piles on Frank Lampard, Ollie Watkins goal earns Villa win at struggling Southampton

“No Communication, No Plan, No Vision” was the message from the Everton away end at the London Stadium as Frank Lampard’s side suffered a sixth defeat in eight league games.

Jarrod Bowen scored twice in the first half as David Moyes’ side, who needed a win of their own, breezed past the Toffees to escape the relegation zone.

The loss leaves Everton in 19th place, two points adrift of 17th-place Wolverhampton Wanderers who have a game in hand, as Lampard is put under further pressure.

The Emirates FA Cup FA to investigate allegations of homophobic chants aimed at Lampard by Man Utd fans 07/01/2023 AT 17:57

There were loud boos at the final whistle as the Everton faithful produced banners demanding the board to be sacked, as owner Farhad Moshiri attended his first game in 14 months.

Southampton had the chance to lift themselves off the bottom of the table with a win over Aston Villa at St. Mary’s Stadium, but a 77th-minute Ollie Watkins strike.

The South Coast side had a James Ward-Prowse goal ruled out by VAR just after the hour mark, as replays showed Mohamed Elyounoussi had fouled Jacob Ramsey in the build-up to the goal.

A little over ten minutes later Watkins stole all three points for Villa, who continued their revitalized form under Unai Emery to close the gap on tenth-place Chelsea.

There was a strange incident during the first half that caused the match to be paused for ten minutes when a Drown flew overhead.

Leicester City thought they had come back from behind to beat in-form Brighton at King Power Stadium until Irish star Evan Ferguson equalized for the Seagulls two minutes before time.

The impressive Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring with a stunning long-range effort that curled into the top corner to give Brighton the lead after 27 minutes.

Marc Albrighton sparked a comeback with an equalizer 11 minutes later, and Harvey Barnes put Leicester into the lead with a goal on the hour mark.

Being a point clear of the drop zone, Leicester desperately needed to see the game out, but complacency at the back allowed Ferguson to equalize with a well-guided header beyond Danny Ward.

The other club stuck in the drop zone, Bournemouth, also struggled to escape as they were held to a draw at home to Nottingham Forest.

Jaidon Anthony opened the scoring for Bournemouth just before the half-hour mark, shortly after Ryan Yates had a goal ruled out for offside.

Sam Surridge came off the bench to salvage a point for the visitors eight minutes later, with seven minutes left to play.

The Emirates FA Cup Everton must keep ‘fighting’ for Lampard while in a ‘bad place’, says Coady 07/01/2023 AT 10:42